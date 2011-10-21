* Bearish bets being pared before Sunday's EU summit
* Market seen remaining volatile; no substantive plan seen
before Wednesday
* Italian yields fall below 6 pct after ECB seen buying
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Oct 21 German government bonds fell on
Friday as investors cut bearish bets on the outcome of a
European Union summit on Sunday but the market was set to remain
volatile before a meeting next week to try and agree a
substantive plan to tackle the debt crisis.
Italian and Spanish debt outperformed benchmark German
Bunds, as a rally in riskier assets such as equities sapped
demand for safe-haven government debt.
Still, senior European sources said Berlin and Paris were at
odds on the best way to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund,
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and how to
reduce Greek debt. For details see:
But German government sources said there were no serious
differences between euro zone's biggest powers before the summit
on Sunday and the reasons for an extra summit on Wednesday were
difficult technical questions.
December Bund futures fell 75 ticks to settle at
134.67 but the contract ended more than a full point up over the
week -- after three straight weeks of losses.
"It seems people are taking off some of their doomsday
scenario bets and they are trying to go into the weekend with a
little bit more of a neutral position," a trader said.
"People were heavily skewed towards a very bearish outcome
in terms of little being done or next to nothing being done by
the EU but now people are starting to think that they may do
something a bit more meaningful. But I think whatever they do is
going to be some sort of disappointment."
Markets are trying to assess how successful officials will
be in delivering on expectations for decisions on recapitalising
European banks, leveraging the bailout fund, and the private
sector's role in a sustainable plan for Greece's mountainous
debt.
Any failure by France and Germany to reach an agreement on
strengthening the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability
Facility (EFSF), could further damage confidence in the euro
zone's ability to tackle its two-year debt crisis.
That would add to pressure on peripheral bonds which could
see yields on the debt of Italy -- deemed too big to bail --
surge back above 6 percent and towards levels unsustainably high
borrowing costs.
Italian 10-year government bond yields came
off the day's high around 6.1 percent -- their highest since
early August -- to 5.97 percent after the European Central Bank
bought those bonds in the secondary market, according to
traders. The yield spread over Bunds narrowed 22 bps to 379 bps.
The equivalent Spanish spread was 15 bps tighter
at 337 bps.
"We expect the upcoming EU summits to take some important
steps, but fall short of the 'big bazooka' needed to solve the
crisis. We believe the risks are still skewed to higher EMU
yields and further spread widening," Citi strategists said in a
note.
French debt remained under pressure, with 10-year yields
up 8.9 bps at 3.26 percent on doubts about the
security of its triple-A-rating.
Standard & Poor's said in a report on Friday it would
probably lower the credit standing of five European nations,
including top-rated France, by one or two notches, if the region
slips back into recession and government borrowings increase.
The comments come after a bout of downgrades to Spanish
sovereign credit ratings in recent weeks and after Moody's
warned on France's rating on Monday.
