* Bearish bets being pared before Sunday's EU summit

* Market seen remaining volatile; no substantive plan seen before Wednesday

* Italian yields fall below 6 pct after ECB seen buying (Recasts with updated price moves, fresh quotes, detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 21 German government bonds fell on Friday as investors cut bearish bets on the outcome of a European Union summit on Sunday but the market was set to remain volatile before a meeting next week to try and agree a substantive plan to tackle the debt crisis.

Italian and Spanish debt outperformed benchmark German Bunds, as a rally in riskier assets such as equities sapped demand for safe-haven government debt.

Still, senior European sources said Berlin and Paris were at odds on the best way to scale up the euro zone's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), and how to reduce Greek debt. For details see:

But German government sources said there were no serious differences between euro zone's biggest powers before the summit on Sunday and the reasons for an extra summit on Wednesday were difficult technical questions.

December Bund futures fell 75 ticks to settle at 134.67 but the contract ended more than a full point up over the week -- after three straight weeks of losses.

"It seems people are taking off some of their doomsday scenario bets and they are trying to go into the weekend with a little bit more of a neutral position," a trader said.

"People were heavily skewed towards a very bearish outcome in terms of little being done or next to nothing being done by the EU but now people are starting to think that they may do something a bit more meaningful. But I think whatever they do is going to be some sort of disappointment."

Markets are trying to assess how successful officials will be in delivering on expectations for decisions on recapitalising European banks, leveraging the bailout fund, and the private sector's role in a sustainable plan for Greece's mountainous debt.

Any failure by France and Germany to reach an agreement on strengthening the bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), could further damage confidence in the euro zone's ability to tackle its two-year debt crisis.

That would add to pressure on peripheral bonds which could see yields on the debt of Italy -- deemed too big to bail -- surge back above 6 percent and towards levels unsustainably high borrowing costs.

Italian 10-year government bond yields came off the day's high around 6.1 percent -- their highest since early August -- to 5.97 percent after the European Central Bank bought those bonds in the secondary market, according to traders. The yield spread over Bunds narrowed 22 bps to 379 bps. The equivalent Spanish spread was 15 bps tighter at 337 bps.

"We expect the upcoming EU summits to take some important steps, but fall short of the 'big bazooka' needed to solve the crisis. We believe the risks are still skewed to higher EMU yields and further spread widening," Citi strategists said in a note.

French debt remained under pressure, with 10-year yields up 8.9 bps at 3.26 percent on doubts about the security of its triple-A-rating.

Standard & Poor's said in a report on Friday it would probably lower the credit standing of five European nations, including top-rated France, by one or two notches, if the region slips back into recession and government borrowings increase.

The comments come after a bout of downgrades to Spanish sovereign credit ratings in recent weeks and after Moody's warned on France's rating on Monday. (Editing by Ron Askew)