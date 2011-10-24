LONDON Oct 24 Bunds opened slightly lower on Monday with equities seen up on hopes that euro zone policymakers will agree on leveraging the EFSF rescue fund and a plan to strengthen banks, but remained vulnerable as a solution on Greece was yet to be found.

While details were unclear, euro zone officials said they planned to tackle the crisis by using the EFSF to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds from major emerging countries.

The final decisions were deferred until a second summit on Wednesday and sharp differences remain over the size of losses private holders of Greek government bonds will have to accept.

At 0611 GMT, Bund futures FGBLc1 were 7 ticks lower at 134.60, having opened at 134.44, which was also the session's low by that time.

"The Greek situation is probably key to things, there's going to be a lot of talk and lot of noise, we're still a bit up in the air," a trader said. "People will ... be waiting for more concrete news."

Meanwhile, euro zone leaders approved the next aid tranche for Greece and heaped more pressure on Italy to come up with structural reforms.

One of the key divisions was about what the ECB's role should be. France backed down on its proposal to use unlimited ECB funds to fight the crisis, a measure strongly opposed by Germany and the central bank.

"With sovereign credit ratings still looking vulnerable, especially France's ... it remains unclear quite how effective the ... idea (of leveraging the EFSF via guarantees) will be," said Charles Diebel, head of markets strategy at Lloyds.

"Bottom line (is that) although full details are yet to be known, the proposals as they stand leave us vulnerable to disappoint that this is truly a comprehensive solution." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)