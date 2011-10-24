* Bunds rise as euro leaders take more time to agree on new steps

* Proposals so far on EFSF seen as "weak" and "vague"

* Uncertainty surrounding Greece, PSI also of concern

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 24 German government bond prices rose on Monday, with investors unconvinced proposals made by euro zone leaders over the weekend were firm enough to tackle the debt crisis and concerned over a lack of agreement on Greek debt writedowns.

Bund futures FGBLc1 opened marginally lower, but failed to break last week's low of 134.40 -- seen as technical support -- and reversed losses to hit a session high of 135.40, up 73 ticks on the day.

Traders cited the rejection of France's proposal to turn the EFSF rescue fund into a bank and allow it to tap unlimited European Central Bank money as a key disappointments of last weekend's summit as a scheme involving government guarantees would have more limited powers.

Disagreement on Greece was also a major concern. Private sector participants seemed to be willing to take a 40 percent loss on their Greek debt holdings, while euro zone leaders wanted a 50 to 60 percent loss.

One worry is that a lack of disagreement may lead to a messy, uncontrolled default and accelerate contagion. Another worry is that a 60 percent loss may be too large for some banks to weather at this point, even though about 100 billion euros worth of recapitalisation plans look set to be approved.

At the same time analysts broadly view the 40 percent figure that the private sector is proposing as insufficient to bring Greece's debt levels back towards sustainable levels.

"They are just patching (the Greek debt problems) up but the underlying problems are huge," one trader said.

"Looking at various options like using the EFSF as a bank which was rejected and how is the EFSF leveraging funded, there is a general feeling that they (euro zone leaders) are running out of ideas."

Euro zone leaders approved the next aid tranche for Greece and heaped more pressure on Italy to come up with structural reforms, but peripheral yield spreads over Bunds widened slightly. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Ten-year German bond yields were down 7.1 basis points at 2.038 percent.

SPV

Euro zone officials said they planned to use the EFSF to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds from major emerging countries.

Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said those proposals were "vague" and that the measure to provide partial guarantees could be seen as weak if applied only to new issues and not bonds in the secondary market as well.

"On the SPV, it's difficult to know why would surplus countries want to do that," Graham-Taylor said.

"Without knowing if Chinese, Brazilian or Indian officials, are heavily involved in it, it is difficult to know on what they would and would not be willing to agree," he said.

He expected markets to remain volatile and headline-driven in the next few days, at least until the final decisions, deferred until a Wednesday summit, were announced.

The technical picture was also unclear, chartists said.

"Currently we have no strong bias," Commerzbank's technical analyst Karen Jones said in a note. She said 136.06 -- the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off could open the way for new gains towards August highs of 138.91/139.19. (Graphic by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)