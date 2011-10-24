* Bunds rise as euro leaders take more time to agree on new steps

* Proposals so far on EFSF seen as "weak" and "vague"

* Uncertainty surrounding Greece, PSI also of concern

* Euro zone PMI data weak, points to recession risks

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 24 German government bond prices rose on Monday, with investors unconvinced plans on the table at a midweek European summit would be powerful enough to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Traders said the rejection at a Sunday summit of France's proposal to turn the EFSF rescue fund into a bank and allow it to tap unlimited European Central Bank money was a big disappointment as a scheme involving government guarantees would have more limited powers.

"The major disappointment is that ... (there are) no clear guidelines on how the EFSF would look like ... we know that the ECB is not going to be involved, but we don't know who is going to be involved," said WestLB rate strategist Michael Leister.

"The big solution, the big bang, the bazooka -- it's quite clear that we won't get it."

European leaders meet again on Wednesday in an effort to reach final agreement on the anti-crisis strategy.

Disagreement on Greece was also a major concern, analysts said. Private sector bondholders seemed willing to take a 40 percent loss on their Greek debt holdings, while euro zone leaders wanted the to take a loss of up to 60 percent.

One worry is that without an agreement, a messy, uncontrolled default may follow and accelerate contagion. Another is that a 60 percent loss may be too much for some banks to weather at this point, even though plans to recapitalise them with about 100-110 billion euros look set to be approved.

At the same time analysts broadly view the 40 percent figure that the private sector is proposing as insufficient to bring Greece's debt levels back towards sustainable levels.

"They are just patching (the Greek debt problems) up but the underlying problems are huge," one trader said. "There is a general feeling that they are running out of ideas."

Bund futures FGBLc1 opened slightly lower at 134.42, but lifted off the lows from the first second of trading to hit intra-day highs of 135.53. They last stood at 135.35, up 68 ticks on the day.

Euro zone leaders approved the next aid tranche for Greece and heaped more pressure on Italy to come up with structural reforms, but peripheral yield spreads over Bunds widened slightly. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Ten-year Bund yields were down 5 basis points at 2.059 percent. The fall in yields accelerated after surveys showed the euro zone's private sector shrank further in October, highlighting recession risks.

UNCLEAR

Euro zone officials said they planned to use the EFSF to provide partial guarantees to buyers of new Italian and Spanish bonds, while also creating a special purpose vehicle to attract funds from major emerging countries.

Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said those proposals were "vague" and that the measure to provide partial guarantees could be seen as weak if applied only to new issues and not to bonds in the secondary market.

"On the SPV, it's difficult to know why would surplus countries want to do that," Graham-Taylor said.

"Without knowing if Chinese, Brazilian or Indian officials, are heavily involved in it, it is difficult to know on what they would and would not be willing to agree," he said.

He expected markets to remain volatile and headline-driven in the next few days, at least until the final decisions, deferred until a Wednesday summit, were announced.

The technical picture was also unclear, chartists said.

"Currently we have no strong bias," Commerzbank's technical analyst Karen Jones said in a note. She said 136.06 -- the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off could open the way for new gains towards August highs of 138.91/139.19. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Nigel Stephenson)