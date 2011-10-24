* German Bunds volatile within wide range awaiting EU summit

LONDON, Oct 24 German Bund futures closed little changed on Monday in a volatile session dominated by questions over whether plans on the table at a midweek European summit will be powerful enough to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Traders said the rejection of France's proposal to turn the European Finanical Stability Facility rescue fund into a bank and allow it to tap unlimited European Central Bank money was a big disappointment.

The EU was now looking at a combined solution involving guaranteeing a portion of losses on new sovereign bond issues and creating a special purpose investment vehicle, though market participants said this would have more limited powers.

"The market still has concern over the evolution of key triggers that would give a better tone. As long as we don't have any figures to put in front of the current situation, I think the markets will continue to remain in this range," said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq in Paris.

"What we see is very limited action from real accounts. They are not in these markets."

European leaders meet again on Wednesday in an effort to reach a final agreement on the anti-crisis strategy which had originally been promised on Sunday, but persistent disagreements delayed the process.

After earlier trading nearly a point above Friday's settlement, Bund futures FGBLc1 settled just 10 ticks higher at 134.77, and sold off further in after-hours trade to test the session low of 134.42.

"The 'hope trade' seems to have steadily come back on throughout the day, but it's based on nothing new and there's no volume behind it," a trader said.

Traded volumes in Bund futures were around 600,000 by the settlement close, around half their average.

Commerzbank technical analyst Karen Jones said 136.06 -- the 50 percent retracement of the recent sell-off -- could open the way for new gains towards August highs of 138.91/139.19.

Lower-rated euro zone bond yields rose, but failed to break above intraday highs seen last Friday when both Spanish and Italian yields rose to their highest since the ECB began buying the countries' bonds to stem rising market pressure.

The Italian 10-year bond yield was last at 5.96 percent, having topped 6 percent -- the point beyond which serious questions over funding sustainability are raised -- on Friday.

THORNY GREEK ISSUE

Disagreement on Greece was another major concern, analysts said. Private sector bondholders seemed willing to take a 40 percent loss on their Greek debt holdings, while euro zone leaders wanted them to take a loss of up to 60 percent.

One worry is that without an agreement, a messy, uncontrolled default may follow and accelerate contagion.

At the same time analysts broadly view the 40 percent figure that the private sector is proposing as insufficient to bring Greece's debt levels back towards sustainable levels.

"They are just patching up (the Greek debt problems) but the underlying problems are huge," a second trader said. "There is a general feeling that they are running out of ideas."

Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said proposals on leveraging the region's rescue fund with a SPV were "vague" and that providing partial guarantees could be seen as weak if applied only to new issues and not to existing debt.

"On the SPV, it's difficult to know why would surplus countries want to do that," Graham-Taylor said.

"Without knowing if Chinese, Brazilian or Indian officials are heavily involved in it, it is difficult to know on what they would and would not be willing to agree," he said. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)