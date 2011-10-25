LONDON Oct 25 German Bund futures nudged up on
Tuesday with investors wary Wednesday's summit will deliver a
convincing plan to tackle the debt crisis as divisions remained
over the extent of losses private holders of Greek bonds would
have to accept.
Adding to the uncertainty, German lawmakers secured a full
parliamentary vote on euro zone crisis measures negotiated by
Chancellor Angela Merkel and her peers, a move which risked
delaying Europe's response to its two-year debt problems.
Merkel will not be able to agree to changes to the 440
billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF)
without approval of parliament.
"You'd imagine things aren't going to get sorted out in a
few minutes...We are sticking to our view that the summit will
under deliver when (the plan) is finally announced," a trader
said.
The Bund future FGBLc1 was last 16 ticks up at 134.93
compared with 134.77 at Monday's settlement. Cash 10-year Bund
yields were 3.6 basis points down at 2.08 percent .
Traders and strategists said the expected the market to
remain volatile going into Wednesday's summit, with thin volumes
adding to the sharp market moves.
"I don't see any reason why we can't go up and down 20 basis
points in yields on very little news at the moment," the same
trader said.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)