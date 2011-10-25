* Bund futures trade in 80-tick range in ultra-thin volumes

* Some traders paring long Bund positions before EU summit

* Concerns remain EU leaders won't deliver robust crisis plan (Updates into midsession)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Oct 25 German government bonds fell on Tuesday as equities rose on upbeat earnings, with trading likely to stay volatile ahead of Wednesday's European summit, where deep divisions threaten to derail a comprehensive plan to tackle the debt crisis.

Bund futures FGBLc1 traded in an 80-tick range in volumes just a third of the normal average, with long-term investors seen sidelined before the summit's outcome. Sharp differences over the extent of losses private holders of Greek bonds will have to accept remain a huge risk to a successful conclusion.

"The movements that we are seeing are just fickle position-squaring before the meeting," Sean Maloney, a rate strategist at Nomura, said.

"We're shifting between glass-half-full, glass-half-empty and we are doing it on a continuous basis. With the flow of headlines that we are getting it's very difficult to form any sort of conviction around the price action."

The December Bund future was last 40 ticks down on the day at 134.37, having fallen as low as 134.21 earlier.

The contract had risen as high as 135.00 on fresh doubts European leaders would deliver on their promises of sweeping new measures to solve the region's two-year-old debt problems.

Cash 10-year Bund yields were 2 basis points up at 2.13 percent , having traded in a 1.985 percent to 2.25 percent range over the past week.

"People got quite long over the rally in August and they are just taking some of that off the table," a trader said.

"There's quite a lot of optimism built in that we're going to get some sort of comprehensive deal which has underpinned the equity market. As such it opens the possibility that we get a disappointing trade off if they don't come up with it."

A warning late on Monday by the lead negotiator for banks that any deal forcing them to take bigger losses on Greek debt "would be tantamount to default" and impose a high cost on European taxpayers, showed a solution could still be far away.

BIG BAZOOKAS

Highlighting market nervousness, European Central Bank governing council member Lorenzo Bini Smaghi urged leaders to take a robust approach to tackling the crisis.

He said while it was very difficult to secure political consensus for using "bazookas", having a financial arsenal large enough to respond was crucial.

Adding to the uncertainty, German lawmakers secured a full parliamentary vote on euro zone crisis measures negotiated by Chancellor Angela Merkel and her peers, a move which risked delaying Europe's response to the two-year crisis.

Merkel will not be able to agree to changes to the 440 billion euro European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) without parliamentary approval.

Trade in peripheral euro zone debt was also hamstrung before the summit, with Italian 10-year yields slightly up at 5.98 percent , and equivalent Spanish yields flat at 5.56 percent .

Both remained within a whisker of the highest levels since August, before the ECB started buying the countries' bonds in secondary markets, as Italy's divided government kept Europe waiting for long delayed reforms which were a condition for the central bank's purchases.

Pre-summit nerves also saw Spain's short-term borrowing costs rise to their highest since 2008 at an auction of 1.39 billion euros of three-month bills.

Jittery markets were also making it harder for strategists to adopt longer-term trading positions, with Maloney at Nomura saying most trades were tactical rather than strategic.

"We are pretty wary around the outcome so we wouldn't be buying the higher beta-type of country spreads like Belgium and France aggressively. We would stay away from them," he said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Catherine Evans)