* Bund futures rise in volatile trade due to policy uncertainty

* Concerns remain divided EU leaders won't deliver robust crisis plan

* Deep differences on Greek writedowns a main risk for summit outcome

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 25 German government bonds rose in volatile trade on Tuesday due to concerns that deep divisions among euro zone policymakers could derail plans to agree on a set of comprehensive anti-crisis measures on Wednesday.

A clash over a phrase in the draft conclusions of the summit urging the European Central Bank to continue to buy bonds and sharp differences over the extent of losses private holders of Greek debt will have to accept were highlighting a lack of consensus which could weaken the crisis response.

The fact that EU finance ministers have cancelled a meeting set for Wednesday was the latest headline to cause volatility, with Bunds spiking despite the fact that the summit of EU leaders and of the euro zone leaders will proceed as normal.

"They should realise that when they cancel a meeting like that it's going to have a negative impact on the market. It's one of those headlines that needs an explanation. We don't know what it means, that's the problem," one trader said.

"The markets are reacting like that because there's no detail behind it and people think the worst."

Bund futures FGBLz1 were last 50 ticks higher on the day at 135.27, having moved in a more than 100-tick range throughout the day. Cash 10-year Bund yields were 6.5 basis points down at 2.052 percent , having traded in a 1.985 percent to 2.25 percent range over the past week.

"We're shifting between glass-half-full, glass-half-empty and we are doing it on a continuous basis," Sean Maloney, a rate strategist at Nomura, said.

Credit Agricole strategist Peter Chatwell said further market uncertainty in relation to the outcome of Wednesday's summit could potentially push Bund yields to the 2 percent level again.

TALKS ON GREECE

A warning late on Monday by the lead negotiator for banks that any deal forcing them to take bigger losses on Greek debt "would be tantamount to default" and impose a high cost on European taxpayers, showed a solution could still be far away.

Markets are already discounting the haircut of up to 60 percent that euro leaders want to impose on the private sector, with Greek government bond maturing in 2012 to 2013 quoted at around 40 cents to the euro, 2013 to 2020 paper quoted well below 40 and bonds beyond that trading below 30 <0#GRBMK=>.

Fresh price falls suggests that markets do not believe a large haircut will be enough to bring Greece back to a sustainable path, analysts say, especially as the Greek economy is not growing and has not achieved a primary budget surplus.

"Further heavy (GGB) losses would indicate extreme market scepticism in the viability of any soft restructuring, regardless of haircut size," Credit Agricole's Chatwell said.

Trade in peripheral euro zone debt was also hamstrung before the summit, with Italian 10-year yields flat at 5.96 percent , and equivalent Spanish yields down a touch at 5.56 percent .

Both remained within a whisker of the highest levels since August, before the ECB started buying the countries' bonds in secondary markets, as Italy's divided government kept Europe waiting for long delayed reforms which were a condition for the central bank's purchases.

Jittery markets were also making it harder for strategists to adopt longer-term trading positions, with Maloney at Nomura saying most trades were tactical rather than strategic.

"We are pretty wary around the outcome so we wouldn't be buying the higher beta-type of country spreads like Belgium and France aggressively. We would stay away from them," he said. (Graphics by Scott Barber; Editing by Ron Askew)