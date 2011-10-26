* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan

* Bunds slip but poised for rebound on disappointment

* Italy, Spain outlook hinges on EFSF leveraging plan

By William James

LONDON, Oct 26 Bund futures eased in choppy trade on Wednesday, though demand could return if deep disagreements over how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis prevent policymakers meeting later in the day from unveiling detailed plans to markets.

Expectations of a comprehensive solution emerging from a second European Union summit in four days have fallen as officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss private bondholders will take on Greek debt.

"It's pretty clear there's going to be no real concrete detail from tonight, its disappointing... you can't really blame people for standing on the sidelines on a day like this," a trader said.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 14 ticks to 135.12 but held on to most of the gains made in the previous two sessions. Trading was expected to be light, making volatile prices likely.

With high uncertainty and a wide range of possible outcomes traders said some dealers were closing out positions.

"I doubt we are going to sell off very far today because there's a bias to be long going into the meeting. Tomorrow, if we have disappointment, I can imagine that we rally really hard," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London.

The full EU summit was scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT, followed by a meeting of euro zone leaders at 1730 GMT, but sources told Reuters there was little likelihood of concrete numbers to flesh out the crisis response.

"They have a plan, which from one side is positive... but the market needs something specific: specific numbers or ranges and specific dates," Georgolopoulos said.

As well as shying away from giving a headline figure for the beefed-up rescue fund, leaders appeared increasingly unlikely to give an overall amount on Wednesday for the recapitalisation of European banks, officials said.

ECC TENDER

The European Central Bank's 12-month tender -- introduced to counter a lack of lending between banks -- will be allotted later in the day with demand expected to be around 50 billion euros according to a Reuters poll

Italian and Spanish bond yields were steady in early trading, but could come under pressure if the complicated discussion around leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to provide a headline figure that reassures markets.

Italian 10-year yields were last at 5.98 percent, just below the 6 percent mark that was breached in July and prompted the ECB to extend its programme of bond buying to Italy and Spain to cap rising borrowing costs.

Italy is due to sell short-term and zero coupon debt into an edgy market, with nervousness over whether any deal agreed by the EU will be enough to restore confidence in Italy's ability to fund itself likely to push yields higher.

"The uncertainty regarding the possible outcomes will weigh on the market's mood," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe Maraffino in a note.

"This is likely to have an impact on the pricing of the bills rather than on the demand for the Italian paper, which should be good, in line with the most recent auctions."