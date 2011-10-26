* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan
* Bunds slip but poised for rebound on disappointment
* Italy, Spain outlook hinges on EFSF leveraging plan
By William James
LONDON, Oct 26 Bund futures eased in choppy
trade on Wednesday, though demand could return if deep
disagreements over how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis
prevent policymakers meeting later in the day from unveiling
detailed plans to markets.
Expectations of a comprehensive solution emerging from a
second European Union summit in four days have fallen as
officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue
fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss
private bondholders will take on Greek debt.
"It's pretty clear there's going to be no real concrete
detail from tonight, its disappointing... you can't really blame
people for standing on the sidelines on a day like this," a
trader said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 14 ticks to 135.12 but held on to
most of the gains made in the previous two sessions. Trading was
expected to be light, making volatile prices likely.
With high uncertainty and a wide range of possible outcomes
traders said some dealers were closing out positions.
"I doubt we are going to sell off very far today because
there's a bias to be long going into the meeting. Tomorrow, if
we have disappointment, I can imagine that we rally really
hard," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank
in London.
The full EU summit was scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT,
followed by a meeting of euro zone leaders at 1730 GMT, but
sources told Reuters there was little likelihood of concrete
numbers to flesh out the crisis response.
"They have a plan, which from one side is positive... but
the market needs something specific: specific numbers or ranges
and specific dates," Georgolopoulos said.
As well as shying away from giving a headline figure for the
beefed-up rescue fund, leaders appeared increasingly unlikely to
give an overall amount on Wednesday for the recapitalisation of
European banks, officials said.
ECC TENDER
The European Central Bank's 12-month tender -- introduced to
counter a lack of lending between banks -- will be allotted
later in the day with demand expected to be around 50 billion
euros according to a Reuters poll
Italian and Spanish bond yields were steady in early
trading, but could come under pressure if the complicated
discussion around leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to
provide a headline figure that reassures markets.
Italian 10-year yields were last at 5.98
percent, just below the 6 percent mark that was breached in July
and prompted the ECB to extend its programme of bond buying to
Italy and Spain to cap rising borrowing costs.
Italy is due to sell short-term and zero coupon debt into an
edgy market, with nervousness over whether any deal agreed by
the EU will be enough to restore confidence in Italy's ability
to fund itself likely to push yields higher.
"The uncertainty regarding the possible outcomes will weigh
on the market's mood," said Barclays Capital strategist Giuseppe
Maraffino in a note.
"This is likely to have an impact on the pricing of the
bills rather than on the demand for the Italian paper, which
should be good, in line with the most recent auctions."