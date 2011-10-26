* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan

* Bunds slip in thin trade, move seen as short-term

* Italy, Spain outlook hinges on EFSF leveraging plan

By William James

LONDON, Oct 26 Bund futures eased in choppy trade on Wednesday, though demand could return if deep disagreements over how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis prevent policymakers meeting later in the day from unveiling detailed plans to markets.

Expectations of a comprehensive solution emerging from a second European Union summit in four days have waned as officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss private bondholders will take on Greek debt.

Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 32 ticks to 134.94 but held on to most of the gains made in the previous two sessions. Trading was expected to be light, making volatile prices likely.

"In the run-up to the summit maybe there are some hopes out there that we might still get an additional piece of information or some surprise since expectations have come down," said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

"At the margin this supports the case for a little bit of risk-taking today... (but) I wouldn't necessarily buy into this on a multi-day horizon."

With great uncertainty and a wide range of possible outcomes traders said some dealers were closing out positions.

The full EU summit was scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT, followed by a meeting of euro zone leaders at 1730 GMT, but sources told Reuters there was little likelihood of concrete numbers to flesh out the crisis response.

"They have a plan, which from one side is positive... but the market needs something specific: specific numbers or ranges and specific dates," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist at Lloyds Bank in London. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone meetings 2011 timeline

link.reuters.com/van64s

Euro zone government bond spreads

r.reuters.com/kus82s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

The leaders may agree only on broad outlines and leave crucial details, including the numbers on a Greek debt write-down and on funds available for financial fire-fighting, for later negotiation among finance ministers.

ITALY PRESSURE

Italian and Spanish bond yields were steady on the day but could come under pressure if the complicated discussion around leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to reassure markets.

"This will depend on whether there are general concerns about the instruments (used)-- remaining uncertainty, remaining operational risks, et cetera -- or whether we get something very specific," Guntermann said.

"Italy is probably more in the firing line than Spain at the moment."

Underscoring the market's dim view of the fiscal and political uncertainty surrounding Italy, the cost of issuing new short-term debt hit a three-year high at auctions on Wednesday.

Italian 10-year yields were last at 5.96 percent, just below the 6 percent mark that was breached in July and prompted the European Central Bank to extend its programme of bond buying to Italy and Spain to cap rising borrowing costs.

The future of that bond-buying programme, a bond of contention between France and Germany, looked secure after incoming head Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to continue using non-conventional measures to ensure the smooth functioning of markets.

The ECB's 12-month tender -- another non-standard measure introduced to ease pressure in markets -- saw banks borrow 57 billion euros, slightly above the 50 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.