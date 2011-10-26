* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan
* Bunds slip in thin trade, move seen as short-term
* Italy, Spain outlook hinges on EFSF leveraging plan
By William James
LONDON, Oct 26 Bund futures eased in choppy
trade on Wednesday, though demand could return if deep
disagreements over how to resolve the euro zone debt crisis
prevent policymakers meeting later in the day from unveiling
detailed plans to markets.
Expectations of a comprehensive solution emerging from a
second European Union summit in four days have waned as
officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue
fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss
private bondholders will take on Greek debt.
Bund futures FGBLc1 fell 32 ticks to 134.94 but held on to
most of the gains made in the previous two sessions. Trading was
expected to be light, making volatile prices likely.
"In the run-up to the summit maybe there are some hopes out
there that we might still get an additional piece of information
or some surprise since expectations have come down," said
Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.
"At the margin this supports the case for a little bit of
risk-taking today... (but) I wouldn't necessarily buy into this
on a multi-day horizon."
With great uncertainty and a wide range of possible outcomes
traders said some dealers were closing out positions.
The full EU summit was scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT,
followed by a meeting of euro zone leaders at 1730 GMT, but
sources told Reuters there was little likelihood of concrete
numbers to flesh out the crisis response.
"They have a plan, which from one side is positive... but
the market needs something specific: specific numbers or ranges
and specific dates," said Achilleas Georgolopoulos, strategist
at Lloyds Bank in London.
The leaders may agree only on broad outlines and leave
crucial details, including the numbers on a Greek debt
write-down and on funds available for financial fire-fighting,
for later negotiation among finance ministers.
ITALY PRESSURE
Italian and Spanish bond yields were steady on the day but
could come under pressure if the complicated discussion around
leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to reassure markets.
"This will depend on whether there are general concerns
about the instruments (used)-- remaining uncertainty, remaining
operational risks, et cetera -- or whether we get something very
specific," Guntermann said.
"Italy is probably more in the firing line than Spain at the
moment."
Underscoring the market's dim view of the fiscal and
political uncertainty surrounding Italy, the cost of issuing new
short-term debt hit a three-year high at auctions on Wednesday.
Italian 10-year yields were last at 5.96
percent, just below the 6 percent mark that was breached in July
and prompted the European Central Bank to extend its programme
of bond buying to Italy and Spain to cap rising borrowing costs.
The future of that bond-buying programme, a bond of
contention between France and Germany, looked secure after
incoming head Mario Draghi said the ECB was ready to continue
using non-conventional measures to ensure the smooth functioning
of markets.
The ECB's 12-month tender -- another non-standard measure
introduced to ease pressure in markets -- saw banks borrow 57
billion euros, slightly above the 50 billion forecast in a
Reuters poll.
