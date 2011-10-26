LONDON Oct 26 The German Bund future reversed losses in choppy trading on Wednesday as expectations for a comprehensive solution from a second European Union summit later in the day waned.

The summit was scheduled to begin at 1500 GMT, followed by a meeting of euro zone leaders at 1730 GMT, but sources told Reuters there was little likelihood of concrete numbers to flesh out the crisis response.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 was little changed on the day at 135.25.

"It's very skittish, there's going to be a lot of voices and a lot of comments out there that will move us a few ticks but we're still in the day's ranges," said a trader. "It looks like the summit will be a disappointment."

