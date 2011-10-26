* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James

LONDON, Oct 26 German Bund futures jumped in choppy trading on Wednesday as market participants feared any crisis-targeting plan to come out of a summit of European leaders may lack concrete details.

Expectations of a comprehensive solution have waned as officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss private bondholders will take on Greek debt.

Bund futures FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 135.62, up 36 ticks on the day, having dipped in and out of negative territory throughout the day.

"We are shrouded in a considerable degree of uncertainty," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank. "The risk is that you get once again a statement which is long on rhetoric and short on substance.

While there is consensus on the need for European banks to raise around 110 billion euros in extra capital to withstand a potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion, there are uncertainties over other critical parts of the plan.

Bankers were locked in a high-stakes poker game with politicians over the scale of write-offs on Greek bonds. .

There were also uncertainties regarding complex plans to scale up the region's 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility, without allowing it to draw on the ECB.

"Now we are having a bit of a reality check as we get to the summit itself," said one trader.

ITALY, SPAIN

The incoming head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi signalled the bank would continue with its bond-buying programme, saying the ECB was ready to keep on using non-conventional measures to ensure smooth functioning of markets.

This offered some respite to Italian and Spanish government bonds, which some analysts say stand to lose if the complicated discussion around leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to reassure markets.

"This will depend on whether there are general concerns about the instruments (used)-- remaining uncertainty, remaining operational risks, et cetera -- or whether we get something very specific," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

"Italy is probably more in the firing line than Spain at the moment."

Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 5.5 basis points to 5.49 percent, while the Italian equivalent was down 2.7 basis points at 5.93 percent.

It rose as far as 6.1 percent last week -- its highest since early August, when the ECB first intervened in the secondary market.

Underscoring the market's dim view of the fiscal and political uncertainty surrounding Italy, the cost of issuing new short-term debt hit a three-year high at auctions on Wednesday.

Underscoring the market's dim view of the fiscal and political uncertainty surrounding Italy, the cost of issuing new short-term debt hit a three-year high at auctions on Wednesday.

The ECB's 12-month tender -- another non-standard measure introduced to ease pressure in markets -- saw banks borrow 57 billion euros, slightly above the 50 billion forecast in a Reuters poll.