* Expectations low of key details on crisis fighting plan
* Bund ends higher in choppy trade on market nerves
* Italy, Spain outlook hinge on EFSF leveraging plan
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and William James
LONDON, Oct 26 German Bund futures jumped in
choppy trading on Wednesday as market participants feared any
crisis-targeting plan to come out of a summit of European
leaders may lack concrete details.
Expectations of a comprehensive solution have waned as
officials wrangle over how to scale up the euro zone rescue
fund, and with little sign of agreement on how much of a loss
private bondholders will take on Greek debt.
Bund futures FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 135.62, up
36 ticks on the day, having dipped in and out of negative
territory throughout the day.
"We are shrouded in a considerable degree of uncertainty,"
said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank. "The risk is
that you get once again a statement which is long on rhetoric
and short on substance.
While there is consensus on the need for European banks to
raise around 110 billion euros in extra capital to withstand a
potential Greek debt default and wider financial contagion,
there are uncertainties over other critical parts of the plan.
Bankers were locked in a high-stakes poker game with
politicians over the scale of write-offs on Greek bonds.
.
There were also uncertainties regarding complex plans to
scale up the region's 440 billion euro ($600 billion) bailout
fund, known as the European Financial Stability Facility,
without allowing it to draw on the ECB.
"Now we are having a bit of a reality check as we get to the
summit itself," said one trader.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone meetings 2011 timeline
link.reuters.com/van64s
Euro zone government bond spreads
r.reuters.com/kus82s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
ITALY, SPAIN
The incoming head of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi
signalled the bank would continue with its bond-buying
programme, saying the ECB was ready to keep on using
non-conventional measures to ensure smooth functioning of
markets.
This offered some respite to Italian and Spanish government
bonds, which some analysts say stand to lose if the complicated
discussion around leveraging the region's rescue fund fails to
reassure markets.
"This will depend on whether there are general concerns
about the instruments (used)-- remaining uncertainty, remaining
operational risks, et cetera -- or whether we get something very
specific," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.
"Italy is probably more in the firing line than Spain at the
moment."
Spanish 10-year bond yields fell 5.5 basis
points to 5.49 percent, while the Italian equivalent
was down 2.7 basis points at 5.93 percent.
It rose as far as 6.1 percent last week -- its highest since
early August, when the ECB first intervened in the secondary
market.
Underscoring the market's dim view of the fiscal and
political uncertainty surrounding Italy, the cost of issuing new
short-term debt hit a three-year high at auctions on Wednesday.
The ECB's 12-month tender -- another non-standard measure
introduced to ease pressure in markets -- saw banks borrow 57
billion euros, slightly above the 50 billion forecast in a
Reuters poll.
(Graphics by Scott Barber and Vincent Flaseur, editing by Nigel
Stephenson and Stephen Nisbet)