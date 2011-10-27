* Bunds fall after EU agrees rescue plan

* Peripheral yields ease, ECB looks to buy Italian bonds

* Caution seen returning until more plan details known

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 27 German government bonds fell on Thursday after euro zone leaders struck a deal aiming to draw a line under the spiralling debt problems threatening the survival of the single currency, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

The cost of insuring against a default by peripheral countries, including Italy and Greece fell, and their bond yields, were marked lower. Traders said there were no flows behind the prices but the European Central Bank was making aggressive offers to buy Italian paper.

Markets will need to see more details of how the proposals will work along with plans for rapid implementation for the sell-off in the safe-haven Bund to extend further, analysts said. Optimism quickly faded after previous "solutions" to the debt crisis were announced.

"Full credit to them for achieving something, even if it's not the be all and end all that we'd all really like but it takes us further away from the edge of the abyss for the time being," Nomura rate strategist Sean Maloney said.

Italian 10-year bond yields were 11 basis points lower at 5.81 percent, but still around 30 basis points higher than in early October when the leaders of Germany and France promised a far-reaching solution to the debt crisis.

"There is an enormous amount of detail yet to be filled in and it hasn't really sunk in, there's an element of disbelief," said Societe Generale economist James Nixon, adding that if the package was implemented it would be a game changer.

"The market needs to appreciate the scale of the undertaking across the whole package, the euro should benefit quite markedly, we'll see an end to the safe-haven trade and peripheral spreads narrow quite markedly."

Traders said the ECB was offering to buy Italian bonds with maturities of between five and 10 years on Thursday.

"Ultimately the knee-jerk reaction we're seeing will probably fade so they are going for the maximum impact today with some very aggressive offers," a trader said.

"They're coming in before tomorrow's Italian supply. That just can't be seen to go badly after they've announced this plan."

The deal will see private holders of Greek bonds accept a 50 percent loss on their investments, while banks will be recapitalised and the size of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund will be scaled up to around 1 trillion euros .

"The true success of the agreement will be seen in Italian bond yields six months down the line rather than from the sugar-rush reaction we might see today," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

December Bund futures were 113 ticks lower at 134.48, although around 80 ticks above lows hit in early trade.

Nomura's Maloney said the focus may shift back to economic fundamentals with U.S. GDP data due later in the session and Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meetings next week.

"In Europe the most worrying thing was this week's numbers suggesting the region is tilting closer to a recession, while the fallout from all the recent uncertainty is likely to linger a while longer," he said.

"For that reason I wouldn't jump on a big sell-off in Bunds here. Our view is that we settle into a range."

Ten-year cash German yields were up 8 basis points at 2.13 percent, having hit a recent high of 2.25 percent last week.

The euro hit a seven-week high versus the dollar and European shares rallied to a 12-week high .

Italy sold 0.75 billion euros of 10-year euro zone index-linked bonds on Thursday -- the top of the planned range -- ahead of a sale of up to 7.5 billion euros of conventional bonds on Friday .

"The Italian linker auction was well received by the market, with a healthy cover ratio and some element of overbidding as well," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "Moreover, post-auction the bond traded strongly, helped by the general risk appetite environment."

Under huge pressure from its euro zone partners, Rome has promised a package of reform steps to boost growth and control its public debt. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson/Anna Willard)