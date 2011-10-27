* Bunds fall after EU agrees rescue plan
* Italian yields fall, traders cite ECB intervention
* Caution seen returning until more plan details known
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 27 German government bonds slumped
on Thursday after euro zone leaders struck a deal aiming to draw
a line under the spiralling debt problems threatening the
survival of the single currency, boosting appetite for riskier
assets.
The cost of insuring against a default by peripheral
countries including Italy and Greece fell, and their bond yields
were marked lower. Traders said the move lower was being led by
short-covering and that the European Central Bank had bought
Italian paper in the secondary market.
Markets will need to see more details of how the proposals
will work along with plans for rapid implementation for the
sell-off in the safe-haven Bund to extend further, analysts
said. Optimism quickly faded after previous "solutions" to the
debt crisis were announced.
"The markets in general are giving them the benefit of the
doubt," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets
said. "But as we go into November, the market will be looking
for the i's to be dotted and the t's to be crossed, so there is
still some uncertainty ahead there."
Italian 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis
points lower at 5.89 percent, but still around 30 bps higher
than in early October when the leaders of Germany and France
promised a far-reaching solution to the debt crisis.
The deal will see private holders of Greek bonds accept a 50
percent loss on their investments. Economists polled by Reuters
on Thursday were split down the middle over whether the
writedown was big enough to put Greece's debt burden on a
sustainable path. .
The deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit
European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund, the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to give it
firepower of 1.0 trillion euros.
RBS strategists questioned whether this would be enough to
restore market confidence.
"To put this number in perspective, if (the) EFSF ... was to
continue buying Italian and Spanish bonds at the same pace as
that of the ECB, this would give only 2 years of purchasing
power, assuming no other country would require help from the
EFSF," they said in a note.
The German Bund future FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of
133.71, down 191 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash German yields
were up 15.8 basis points at 2.21 percent.
ITALIAN APPETITE
Investors will be able to gauge to what extent the agreement
has improved sentiment for the debt of highly-indebted countries
at an Italian auction on Friday.
The agreement should provide a more favourable backdrop as
Italy plans to tap three-, eight- and 10-year BTP bonds.
.
Italy sold 0.75 billion euros of 10-year euro zone
index-linked bonds on Thursday -- the top of the planned range
-- ahead of a sale of up to 7.5 billion euros of conventional
bonds on Friday .
"The Italian linker auction was well received by the market,
with a healthy cover ratio and some element of overbidding as
well," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.
"Moreover, post-auction the bond traded strongly, helped by the
general risk appetite environment."
Under huge pressure from its euro zone partners, Rome has
promised a package of reform steps to boost growth and control
its public debt.
"The true success of the agreement will be seen in Italian
bond yields six months down the line rather than from the
sugar-rush reaction we might see today," said Gary Jenkins, head
of fixed income at Evolution Securities.
