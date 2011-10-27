* Bunds fall after EU agrees rescue plan

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Oct 27 German government bonds slumped on Thursday after euro zone leaders struck a deal aiming to draw a line under the spiralling debt problems threatening the survival of the single currency, boosting appetite for riskier assets.

The cost of insuring against a default by peripheral countries including Italy and Greece fell, and their bond yields were marked lower. Traders said the move lower was being led by short-covering and that the European Central Bank had bought Italian paper in the secondary market.

Markets will need to see more details of how the proposals will work along with plans for rapid implementation for the sell-off in the safe-haven Bund to extend further, analysts said. Optimism quickly faded after previous "solutions" to the debt crisis were announced.

"The markets in general are giving them the benefit of the doubt," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. "But as we go into November, the market will be looking for the i's to be dotted and the t's to be crossed, so there is still some uncertainty ahead there."

Italian 10-year bond yields were 4.5 basis points lower at 5.89 percent, but still around 30 bps higher than in early October when the leaders of Germany and France promised a far-reaching solution to the debt crisis.

The deal will see private holders of Greek bonds accept a 50 percent loss on their investments. Economists polled by Reuters on Thursday were split down the middle over whether the writedown was big enough to put Greece's debt burden on a sustainable path. .

The deal also foresees a recapitalisation of hard-hit European banks and a leveraging of the bloc's rescue fund, the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), to give it firepower of 1.0 trillion euros.

RBS strategists questioned whether this would be enough to restore market confidence.

"To put this number in perspective, if (the) EFSF ... was to continue buying Italian and Spanish bonds at the same pace as that of the ECB, this would give only 2 years of purchasing power, assuming no other country would require help from the EFSF," they said in a note.

The German Bund future FGBLc1 saw a settlement close of 133.71, down 191 ticks on the day. Ten-year cash German yields were up 15.8 basis points at 2.21 percent.

ITALIAN APPETITE

Investors will be able to gauge to what extent the agreement has improved sentiment for the debt of highly-indebted countries at an Italian auction on Friday.

The agreement should provide a more favourable backdrop as Italy plans to tap three-, eight- and 10-year BTP bonds. .

Italy sold 0.75 billion euros of 10-year euro zone index-linked bonds on Thursday -- the top of the planned range -- ahead of a sale of up to 7.5 billion euros of conventional bonds on Friday .

"The Italian linker auction was well received by the market, with a healthy cover ratio and some element of overbidding as well," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green. "Moreover, post-auction the bond traded strongly, helped by the general risk appetite environment."

Under huge pressure from its euro zone partners, Rome has promised a package of reform steps to boost growth and control its public debt.

"The true success of the agreement will be seen in Italian bond yields six months down the line rather than from the sugar-rush reaction we might see today," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities. (Editing by Stephen Nisbet)