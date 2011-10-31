LONDON Oct 31 German government bonds rose at
Monday's open with last week's euphoria over Europe's latest
strategy to contain its debt crisis cooling, sending riskier
assets lower and boosting safe-haven assets.
Bunds were set to trade within recent ranges this week --
with 10-year yields capped below 2.30 percent -- with investors
cautious that the Group of 20 leaders' summit this week may
disappoint with a lack of further details on Europe's plan to
expand its rescue fund.
Tepid demand at an Italian bond sale last week, which pushed
yields to euro era highs, reflected the lack of conviction that
new measures to tackle the debt crisis were enough.
"The complexity of some EU crisis measures casts doubts on a
lasting rebound in the risk appetite," Commerzbank rate
strategists said.
"The G20 meeting at the end of the week however may praise
the European policy response and...the initial positive tone for
Bunds, supported by 'tier 2' supply jitters could thus fade in
the latter part of the week.
December Bund futures were 36 ticks higher at
134.03, with 10-year yields down 1.5 basis points
at 2.169 percent.
Markets are also likely to be cautious ahead of Thursday's
European Central Bank rate decision, the first under the new
chief Mario Draghi, and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.
Belgium will sell up to 2.7 billion euros of 2014, 2017 and
2021 bonds.
"So far this year Belgium has placed its paper without any
real difficulty," said Credit Agricole strategist Luca Jellinek
"From a positioning perspective, there are higher-yielding
and more fiscally compliant or lower-debt issuers in the Euro
area."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra)