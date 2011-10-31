LONDON Oct 31 German government bonds rose at Monday's open with last week's euphoria over Europe's latest strategy to contain its debt crisis cooling, sending riskier assets lower and boosting safe-haven assets.

Bunds were set to trade within recent ranges this week -- with 10-year yields capped below 2.30 percent -- with investors cautious that the Group of 20 leaders' summit this week may disappoint with a lack of further details on Europe's plan to expand its rescue fund.

Tepid demand at an Italian bond sale last week, which pushed yields to euro era highs, reflected the lack of conviction that new measures to tackle the debt crisis were enough.

"The complexity of some EU crisis measures casts doubts on a lasting rebound in the risk appetite," Commerzbank rate strategists said.

"The G20 meeting at the end of the week however may praise the European policy response and...the initial positive tone for Bunds, supported by 'tier 2' supply jitters could thus fade in the latter part of the week.

December Bund futures were 36 ticks higher at 134.03, with 10-year yields down 1.5 basis points at 2.169 percent.

Markets are also likely to be cautious ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision, the first under the new chief Mario Draghi, and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Belgium will sell up to 2.7 billion euros of 2014, 2017 and 2021 bonds.

"So far this year Belgium has placed its paper without any real difficulty," said Credit Agricole strategist Luca Jellinek

"From a positioning perspective, there are higher-yielding and more fiscally compliant or lower-debt issuers in the Euro area." (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra)