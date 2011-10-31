* Bunds rise as rescue euphoria fades
* Peripheral yields pressured ahead of Belgian auction
* Inflation data key for ECB's next moves
LONDON, Oct 31 German government bonds rose on
Monday with last week's euphoria over Europe's plan to contain
its debt crisis cooling, sending riskier investments lower and
boosting safe-haven assets.
Bunds were set to trade within recent ranges this week --
with 10-year yields capped below 2.30 percent -- with investors
primed for this week's Group of 20 leaders' summit to disappoint
with a lack of further details on implementation of Europe's
plan to expand its rescue fund.
"For all the talk of a comprehensive plan, we haven't yet
had anything that can be implemented," said Gary Jenkins, head
of fixed income at Evolution Securities.
Peripheral euro zone bonds came under pressure due to the
doubts and ahead of a Belgium debt auction later in the session
and a Spanish sale on Thursday.
Italian 10-year government bond yields hit
their highest levels since August at 6.10 percent, up 8 basis
points on the day, while equivalent Spanish yields rose almost
10 basis points to above 5.60 percent.
"And then there's the unintended consequences, if you have a
template for Greece, then investors may think it's a template
for problems elsewhere," Jenkins added.
There are questions as to whether the size of a writedown on
Greek debt agreed by its private creditors is big enough to put
the country's debt back onto a sustainable path, and uncertainty
is rife over how exactly the firepower of the region's rescue
fund will be boosted.
Tepid demand at an Italian bond sale last week, which pushed
the country's yields to euro era highs, reflected the lack of
conviction that the new measures to tackle the debt crisis were
enough.
"To maintain the now fading positive momentum in the
markets, the (G20) summit must show results beyond a common
statement highlighting the global support on Europe's effort to
stir out of the crisis, producing specific, concrete and
tangible promises from at least the US, Japan and China that
they will invest in the EFSF," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a
note.
December Bund futures were 66 ticks higher at
134.33, with 10-year yields down 4 basis points at
2.144 percent, though set to end October around 25 basis points
higher than where they started the month.
"We're not seeing too many large-duration plays put on,
positioning is pretty flat, or perhaps a bit long," said a
trader.
"We might have had some tactical shorts put on around last
week's summit and being pared on Friday so we could be getting
some continuation of that."
Belgium will sell up to 2.7 billion euros of 2014, 2017 and
2021 bonds.
"So far this year Belgium has placed its paper without any
real difficulty," said Credit Agricole strategist Luca Jellinek.
"From a positioning perspective, there are higher-yielding
and more fiscally compliant or lower-debt issuers in the euro
area."
Belgian bonds underperforned 10-year bond yields
were 7 basis points higher ahead of the auction at
4.398 percent, with 5-year yields up 9 basis points
at 3.487 percent.
"Spreads are under pressure ahead of the Belgian supply and
that is likely to be the theme of the week," said the trader.
"We are going to get concessions being built as there is not
the risk appetite to take paper down. There is money to be put
to work but people are going to need incentives."
Spain auctions 3- and 5-year bonds on Thursday.
Markets are also likely to be cautious ahead of Thursday's
European Central Bank rate decision, the first under new chief
Mario Draghi, and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.
The flash reading of euro zone inflation in October, due at
1000 GMT, will indicate whether the central bank has room to cut
interest rates in the face of deteriorating economic data,
although such a move is not expected this week.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra, John
Stonestreet)