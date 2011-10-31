* Bunds rise as rescue euphoria fades

* Peripheral yields pressured ahead of Belgian auction

* Inflation data key for ECB's next moves

LONDON, Oct 31 German government bonds rose on Monday with last week's euphoria over Europe's plan to contain its debt crisis cooling, sending riskier investments lower and boosting safe-haven assets.

Bunds were set to trade within recent ranges this week -- with 10-year yields capped below 2.30 percent -- with investors primed for this week's Group of 20 leaders' summit to disappoint with a lack of further details on implementation of Europe's plan to expand its rescue fund.

"For all the talk of a comprehensive plan, we haven't yet had anything that can be implemented," said Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income at Evolution Securities.

Peripheral euro zone bonds came under pressure due to the doubts and ahead of a Belgium debt auction later in the session and a Spanish sale on Thursday.

Italian 10-year government bond yields hit their highest levels since August at 6.10 percent, up 8 basis points on the day, while equivalent Spanish yields rose almost 10 basis points to above 5.60 percent.

"And then there's the unintended consequences, if you have a template for Greece, then investors may think it's a template for problems elsewhere," Jenkins added.

There are questions as to whether the size of a writedown on Greek debt agreed by its private creditors is big enough to put the country's debt back onto a sustainable path, and uncertainty is rife over how exactly the firepower of the region's rescue fund will be boosted.

Tepid demand at an Italian bond sale last week, which pushed the country's yields to euro era highs, reflected the lack of conviction that the new measures to tackle the debt crisis were enough.

"To maintain the now fading positive momentum in the markets, the (G20) summit must show results beyond a common statement highlighting the global support on Europe's effort to stir out of the crisis, producing specific, concrete and tangible promises from at least the US, Japan and China that they will invest in the EFSF," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a note.

December Bund futures were 66 ticks higher at 134.33, with 10-year yields down 4 basis points at 2.144 percent, though set to end October around 25 basis points higher than where they started the month.

"We're not seeing too many large-duration plays put on, positioning is pretty flat, or perhaps a bit long," said a trader.

"We might have had some tactical shorts put on around last week's summit and being pared on Friday so we could be getting some continuation of that."

Belgium will sell up to 2.7 billion euros of 2014, 2017 and 2021 bonds.

"So far this year Belgium has placed its paper without any real difficulty," said Credit Agricole strategist Luca Jellinek.

"From a positioning perspective, there are higher-yielding and more fiscally compliant or lower-debt issuers in the euro area."

Belgian bonds underperforned 10-year bond yields were 7 basis points higher ahead of the auction at 4.398 percent, with 5-year yields up 9 basis points at 3.487 percent.

"Spreads are under pressure ahead of the Belgian supply and that is likely to be the theme of the week," said the trader.

"We are going to get concessions being built as there is not the risk appetite to take paper down. There is money to be put to work but people are going to need incentives."

Spain auctions 3- and 5-year bonds on Thursday.

Markets are also likely to be cautious ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank rate decision, the first under new chief Mario Draghi, and a Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The flash reading of euro zone inflation in October, due at 1000 GMT, will indicate whether the central bank has room to cut interest rates in the face of deteriorating economic data, although such a move is not expected this week.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)