* Bunds rally as rescue euphoria fades
* Italian short-term yields soar, bringing ECB into market
* Curve-flattening highlights credit concern
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Oct 31 Italian and Spanish bond yields
soared on Monday, prompting the European Central Bank to buy the
debt, as residual euphoria over Europe's plan to contain its
debt crisis cooled with many details of the package still
unclear.
Safe-haven German government bonds rose from the market open
and peripheral bonds came under pressure before a Belgian debt
sale. Five-year Italian yields neared euro-era
highs and the 2/10 year Italian yield curve flattened around 10
basis points to the least in a month.
With Spanish bonds also under pressure, the ECB stepped into
the market to buy debt issued by the two countries, briefly
pushing two-year Italian yields down by around 15 basis points
before they returned to near their highest levels since the
central bank began buying the paper in September.
"The worrying sign is the front-end of the curves coming
under pressure as they price in the increasing risk of a credit
event. That is very much what we see for the southern European
non-bailout countries this morning," Rabobank rate strategist
Richard McGuire said.
"Clearly last week's summit has only had a transitory
impact."
Bund futures were more than a full point higher but set to
trade within recent ranges this week with 10-year yields capped
below 2.30 percent.
Investors are primed for this week's Group of 20 leaders'
summit to disappoint, expecting few further details on
implementation of Europe's plan to expand its rescue fund.
"For all the talk of a comprehensive plan, we haven't yet
had anything that can be implemented," said Gary Jenkins, head
of fixed income at Evolution Securities.
"And then there's the unintended consequences. If you have a
template for Greece, then investors may think it's a template
for problems elsewhere," Jenkins added.
There are questions over whether a writedown on Greek debt
agreed by its private creditors is big enough to put the
country's debt back on to a sustainable path, and over how the
firepower of the region's rescue fund will be boosted.
Tepid demand at an Italian bond sale last week, which pushed
yields at the auction to euro era highs, reflected a lack of
conviction the new measures to tackle the crisis were enough.
"To maintain the now fading positive momentum in the
markets, the (G20) summit must show results beyond a common
statement highlighting the global support on Europe's effort to
stir out of the crisis, producing specific, concrete and
tangible promises from at least the U.S., Japan and China that
they will invest in the EFSF," Lloyds Bank strategists said in a
note.
December Bund futures were 110 ticks higher at
134.77, with 10-year yields down 8 basis points at
2.106 percent, though set to end October around 25 basis points
higher than where they started the month.
"We're not seeing too many large-duration plays put on,
positioning is pretty flat, or perhaps a bit long," a trader
said. We might have had some tactical shorts put on around last
week's summit and being pared on Friday so we could be getting
some continuation of that."
Belgium sold 2.155 billion euros of 2014, 2017 and 2021
bonds
Belgian bonds underperformed other euro zone issuers, with
the exception of Italy with 10-year bond yields 9
basis points higher at 4.42 percent.
"The Belgian auctions were OK rather than strong, as the
amount raised was only in the middle of the target range," said
Credit Agricole rate strategist Orlando Green.
Traders said spreads coming under pressure before supply was
likely to be a recurring theme this week with Spain auctioning
three- and five-year bonds on Thursday.
"We are going to get concessions being built as there is not
the risk appetite to take paper down. There is money to be put
to work but people are going to need incentives," said the
trader.
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)