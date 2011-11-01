LONDON Nov 1 Bunds rose to nearly one-month highs on Tuesday, after Greece's unexpected call for a referendum on its new bailout deal sparked concerns that the euro zone debt crisis could spiral out of control.

Bund futures FGBLc1 last traded 167 ticks higher on the day at 137.14, having hit their highest since Oct. 5 at 137.44 earlier in the session. Ten-year German yields were down 16.3 basis points at 1.864 percent.

The referendum could trigger a snap election if the austerity-fatigued Greeks reject the deal and investors fear that the move could cause an uncontrolled default. That would be more damaging to the euro system than a voluntary 50 percent writedown on private sector holdings currently on the table.

Markets also fear that the move could undermine Europe's efforts to stop the crisis from spreading, including a bank recapitalisation plan and leveraging the EFSF rescue fund to increase its firepower.

Opinion polls indicate public support for the bailout package is weak.

"The whole package is in question again and a hard restructuring does not look so remote anymore after all," Commerzbank rate strategist Benjamin Schroeder said in a note.

"And not just this. Speculation looks set to rise that a negative referendum could be the beginning of Greece's exit from EMU. It has been one of our long held views that Bund yields will test new lows before year-end."

The Group of 20 leaders meeting later this week could offer more details about how the EFSF would be leveraged and whether countries such as China or Japan might contribute with funds.

Italian and Spanish debt was expected to remain under selling pressure. Benchmark 10-year Italian yields jumped to levels last seen before the European Central Bank started to buy the country's debt in August above 6 percent on Monday and the spreads over Bunds widened close to euro era highs.

Some strategists recommend buying Italian bonds at these levels on the view that the ECB will cap the rise in yields, but investors may have a clearer picture on the central bank's willingness to keep borrowing costs in check after its meeting on Thursday.

U.S. manufacturing surveys later in the day will be closely watched, with any further signs of improvement in the world's largest economy possibly limiting the appetite for Bunds and Treasuries. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Anna Willard)