* Greek referendum plan raises risks of messy default
* Bunds seen testing new record lows soon
* Italy, Belgium spreads over Germany at record wides
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 1 German Bund yields plunged on
Tuesday and were expected to retest record lows, after Greece's
call for a referendum on its new bailout deal raised risks of an
uncontrolled Greek default which could send shock waves
throughout the euro zone.
The 10-year government bond yield spreads of Italy and
Belgium versus Germany hit euro era highs and the equivalent
French spread traded close to their euro record as some analysts
said such a move raises the odds for the worst case scenario --
a euro zone break-up.
"If it gets rejected, the Greek public decides that Europe
is not for them. The risk of a return to drachma suddenly
increases," said Eric Wand, rate strategist at Lloyds, adding
that Bund yields could re-test their record lows of 1.637
percent.
Bund futures FGBLc1 last traded 183 ticks higher on the
day at 137.30, having hit their highest since Oct. 5 at 137.61
earlier in the session. Ten-year German yields
were down 17.9 basis points at 1.848 percent.
Technically, if the austerity-fatigued Greeks reject the
deal -- and opinion polls suggest this is likely -- snap
elections may be triggered. This is also a risk if the
government loses a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, but
analysts believe that is less likely to happen.
Questions emerge, then, on whether the private sector would
still 'voluntarily' agree to a 50 percent loss on its Greek debt
holdings given the shaky political environment.
"There are so many questions, for example, what happens to
the package that was due to be paid over fairly shortly? Is it
now going to be paid? If not, Greece is going to default in
December, it hasn't got enough cash," said Russell Silberston,
head of global interest rates at Investec Asset Management.
Silberston, who manages about $31 billion globally, said
Investec has not held any peripheral debt for the last few
years. Despite a widening in French spreads, he is still "quite
relaxed" and "happy" to hold French debt.
"France is still very solvent, it is still trading like a
bond market rather than a risk asset. If you begin France
trading like a risk asset then you would have to be very
careful, but at the moment it is not," he said.
French 10-year yields were down 7 bps to 3.04
percent, signalling France's debt -- recently under pressure due
to speculation the country may lose its triple-A credit status
-- was still benefiting from the flight to quality.
ITALY RISK
Investors were already risk averse before the announcement
of the referendum plans as the latest package of measures euro
zone leaders put together -- including bank recapitalisation
plans and leveraging the EFSF rescue fund -- lacked details.
The Group of 20 leaders meeting later this week could offer
more information about how the EFSF would be leveraged and
whether countries such as China or Japan might contribute with
funds, but the referendum plan risks made them even more
reluctant to invest in euro zone assets, analysts said.
Italian 10-year BTP yields were up 15 bps to
6.25 percent, with spreads over Bunds at euro lifetime highs of
436 bps. The curve flattened further, with the two-year
Italian/German yield spread also at euro era highs of 476 bps.
"I see the risk they slip further, the ECB (bond-buying
programme)needs to be increasingly more powerful in order to
maintain the status-quo," Lloyds' Wand said.
"Going into year-end liquidity will fade. We've seen this
before, things can slide away pretty rapidly ... If we get to
6.50 (percent in 10-year yields) then 7 will be rapidly on the
cards and then we're getting in a situation that nobody wants."
(Editing by Anna Willard)