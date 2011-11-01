LONDON Nov 1 Yield spreads of Italian and Belgian 10-year bonds over benchmark German counterparts widened to euro lifetime highs on Tuesday after Greece surprised markets with a call for a referendum on its latest bailout deal.

The proposal heightened concerns that European policymakers would not be able to prevent the euro area's debt crisis from spreading out of control.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose to 6.21 percent, pushing the spread over German Bunds to a euro era high of 436 basis points, up 29 basis on the day.

The equivalent Belgian/German spread hit a euro lifetime high of 251 basis points, up 15 basis points on the day and other peripheral spreads also widened.

The spread between Spanish 10-year government bond yields was up 25 basis points on the day at 376 basis points, with the French 10-year yield spread 9 basis points wider at 117 basis points.