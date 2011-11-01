LONDON Nov 1 Yield spreads of Italian and
Belgian 10-year bonds over benchmark German counterparts widened
to euro lifetime highs on Tuesday after Greece surprised markets
with a call for a referendum on its latest bailout deal.
The proposal heightened concerns that European policymakers
would not be able to prevent the euro area's debt crisis from
spreading out of control.
Italian 10-year bond yields rose to 6.21 percent, pushing
the spread over German Bunds to a euro era high of 436 basis
points, up 29 basis on the day.
The equivalent Belgian/German spread hit a euro lifetime
high of 251 basis points, up 15 basis points on the day and
other peripheral spreads also widened.
The spread between Spanish 10-year government bond yields
was up 25 basis points on the day at 376 basis points, with the
French 10-year yield spread 9 basis points wider at 117 basis
points.