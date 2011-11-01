(Adds quotes, CDS, chart analysis, updates levels)

* Greek referendum plan raises risks of messy default

* Bunds seen testing new record lows soon

* Italy, Belgium spreads over Germany at record wides

* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish bonds

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 1 German Bund yields plunged on Tuesday and were expected to re-test record lows, after Greece's call for a referendum on its new bailout deal raised risks of an uncontrolled Greek default.

The 10-year bond yield spreads of Italy and Belgium versus Germany hit euro era highs and the equivalent French spread was close to its euro record as some analysts said the move raises the odds for the worst case scenario -- a euro zone break-up.

"If it gets rejected, the Greek public decides that Europe is not for them. The risk of a return to drachma suddenly increases," said Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand, adding that Bund yields could re-test their record lows of 1.637 percent.

Ten-year German yields were last down 20.5 basis points at 1.822 percent.

Technically, if the austerity-fatigued Greeks reject the deal -- and opinion polls suggest this is likely -- snap elections may be triggered. This is also a risk if the government loses a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, but analysts believe that is less likely to happen.

Questions emerge, then, on whether the private sector would still 'voluntarily' agree to a 50 percent loss on its Greek debt holdings given the shaky political environment or whether the second bailout deal can still go ahead.

"What has come out was shocking ... if there is no clarity on the new package, the International Monetary Fund can withdraw its commitment to release the next tranche and they can run out of cash at the end of November," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Worries over a messy default that would severely hit euro zone banks and may cause a deep recession were reflected by credit default swaps, which were quoted higher across the region from Greece to Germany.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were more than 2 full points higher on the day at 137.64, their highest in nearly a month. The technical picture was gradually turning bullish for Bunds.

UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said he was waiting for the Moving Average Convergence Divergence momentum indicator to close above zero to confirm the bullish trend.

The MACD has slowly risen to -0.13 from levels around -0.50 last seen just before the latest euro zone rescue measures were approved late last month.

The next levels to watch for Bund futures were the October 4 high of 138.80 and the contract high of 139.19, Adcock said.

ITALY RISK

Investors were already risk averse before the announcement of the referendum plans as the latest package of measures euro zone leaders put together -- including bank recapitalisation plans and leveraging the EFSF rescue fund -- lacked details.

The Group of 20 leaders meeting later this week could offer more information about how the EFSF would be leveraged and whether countries such as China or Japan might contribute with funds, but the referendum plan probably made them even more reluctant to invest in euro zone assets, analysts said.

Italian 10-year BTP yields were up 15 bps to 6.25 percent, with spreads over Bunds at euro lifetime highs of 436 bps. The curve flattened further, with the two-year Italian/German yield spread also at euro era highs of 502 bps.

Yields would have shot higher if the European Central Bank did not step in to buy Italian and Spanish bonds, traders said.

ING recommended going long Italian bonds on Monday on the view that the ECB would cap the rise in yields, but Giansanti said the referendum call had made them withdraw the recommendation.

Lloyds' Wand said the ECB will now have to significantly increase bond purchases or Italian yields risk a rapid rise towards the psychological 7 percent. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek aid after their yields crossed that level.

If yields spiral out of control in Italy, the risk is that the crisis would then move to core countries, with France as the next big target. But most investors -- even the conservative ones -- were still happy to buy French bonds.

"France is still very solvent, it is still trading like a bond market rather than a risk asset," said Russell Silberston, who manages about $31 billion as head of global rates strategy at Investec Asset Management.

"If you see France trading like a risk asset then you would have to be very careful, but at the moment it is not."

French 10-year yields were down 7 bps to 3.04 percent, signalling France's debt -- recently under pressure due to speculation the country may lose its triple-A credit status -- was still benefiting from the flight to quality. (Editing by Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)