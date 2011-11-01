(Adds quotes, CDS, chart analysis, updates levels)
* Greek referendum plan raises risks of messy default
* Bunds seen testing new record lows soon
* Italy, Belgium spreads over Germany at record wides
* ECB seen buying Italian, Spanish bonds
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, Nov 1 German Bund yields plunged on
Tuesday and were expected to re-test record lows, after Greece's
call for a referendum on its new bailout deal raised risks of an
uncontrolled Greek default.
The 10-year bond yield spreads of Italy and Belgium versus
Germany hit euro era highs and the equivalent French spread was
close to its euro record as some analysts said the move raises
the odds for the worst case scenario -- a euro zone break-up.
"If it gets rejected, the Greek public decides that Europe
is not for them. The risk of a return to drachma suddenly
increases," said Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand, adding that
Bund yields could re-test their record lows of 1.637 percent.
Ten-year German yields were last down 20.5
basis points at 1.822 percent.
Technically, if the austerity-fatigued Greeks reject the
deal -- and opinion polls suggest this is likely -- snap
elections may be triggered. This is also a risk if the
government loses a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, but
analysts believe that is less likely to happen.
Questions emerge, then, on whether the private sector would
still 'voluntarily' agree to a 50 percent loss on its Greek debt
holdings given the shaky political environment or whether the
second bailout deal can still go ahead.
"What has come out was shocking ... if there is no clarity
on the new package, the International Monetary Fund can withdraw
its commitment to release the next tranche and they can run out
of cash at the end of November," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
Worries over a messy default that would severely hit euro
zone banks and may cause a deep recession were reflected by
credit default swaps, which were quoted higher across the region
from Greece to Germany.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were more than 2 full points higher on
the day at 137.64, their highest in nearly a month. The
technical picture was gradually turning bullish for Bunds.
UBS technical strategist Richard Adcock said he was waiting
for the Moving Average Convergence Divergence momentum indicator
to close above zero to confirm the bullish trend.
The MACD has slowly risen to -0.13 from levels around -0.50
last seen just before the latest euro zone rescue measures were
approved late last month.
The next levels to watch for Bund futures were the October 4
high of 138.80 and the contract high of 139.19, Adcock said.
ITALY RISK
Investors were already risk averse before the announcement
of the referendum plans as the latest package of measures euro
zone leaders put together -- including bank recapitalisation
plans and leveraging the EFSF rescue fund -- lacked details.
The Group of 20 leaders meeting later this week could offer
more information about how the EFSF would be leveraged and
whether countries such as China or Japan might contribute with
funds, but the referendum plan probably made them even more
reluctant to invest in euro zone assets, analysts said.
Italian 10-year BTP yields were up 15 bps to
6.25 percent, with spreads over Bunds at euro lifetime highs of
436 bps. The curve flattened further, with the two-year
Italian/German yield spread also at euro era highs of 502 bps.
Yields would have shot higher if the European Central Bank
did not step in to buy Italian and Spanish bonds, traders said.
ING recommended going long Italian bonds on Monday on the
view that the ECB would cap the rise in yields, but Giansanti
said the referendum call had made them withdraw the
recommendation.
Lloyds' Wand said the ECB will now have to significantly
increase bond purchases or Italian yields risk a rapid rise
towards the psychological 7 percent. Portugal and Ireland were
forced to seek aid after their yields crossed that level.
If yields spiral out of control in Italy, the risk is that
the crisis would then move to core countries, with France as the
next big target. But most investors -- even the conservative
ones -- were still happy to buy French bonds.
"France is still very solvent, it is still trading like a
bond market rather than a risk asset," said Russell Silberston,
who manages about $31 billion as head of global rates strategy
at Investec Asset Management.
"If you see France trading like a risk asset then you would
have to be very careful, but at the moment it is not."
French 10-year yields were down 7 bps to 3.04
percent, signalling France's debt -- recently under pressure due
to speculation the country may lose its triple-A credit status
-- was still benefiting from the flight to quality.
(Editing by Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)