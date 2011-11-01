(Repeats to link to news alert)

LONDON Nov 1 German government bonds extended gains and yields of bonds issued by peripheral issuers rose on Tuesday after six senior members of Greece's ruling party called Prime Minister George Papandreou to resign .

A Greek ruling Socialist party lawmaker also quit the parliamentary group on Tuesday, reducing Prime Minister George Papandreou's majority to 152 seats out of 300 deputies ahead of a crucial vote of confidence [ID:ID:A8E7KM04Y].

The moves raised fears of an early Greek election and pushed December Bund futures to a session high of 138.15, up 268 ticks on the day, pushing 10-year yields down as low as 1.77 percent.

"An election is probably the worst of all worlds. That would just increase the uncertainty and the opposition are going to say they want to renegotiate the deal... this last move is related to that," a trader said.

Peripheral bond yields rose further, with 10-year Italian yields up 24 basis points at 6.34 percent and 2-year yields up 67 basis points at 5.78 percent.

The 2/10 year yield curve was almost 50 basis points flatter from Monday's settlement close at 56 basis points. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and William James)