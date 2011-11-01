(Adds prices, quotes)

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 1 German Bund futures soared and yields plunged on Tuesday as Greece's surprise call for a referendum on its new bailout deal raised risks of an uncontrolled Greek default and fears over the fate of the euro zone.

The 10-year bond yield spreads of Italy, Belgium and France versus Germany hit euro era highs as some analysts said the move raises the odds for the worst case scenario -- a euro zone break-up.

Italian debt was especially hard hit and analysts said a bear-flattening of its yield curve was reminiscent of what happened to Greece, Portugal and Ireland before those countries were shut out of commercial markets.

"If it gets rejected, the Greek public decides that Europe is not for them. The risk of a return to drachma suddenly increases," said Lloyds rate strategist Eric Wand, adding that Bund yields could re-test their record lows.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold an emergency meeting with Greece on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal, Sarkozy's office said on Tuesday.

But bond investors and speculators paid little heed, driving the Bund future FGBLc1 more than 300 ticks higher to 138.54 -- not far from a record of 139.07 hit in September. The Bund saw a settlement close of 138.15, up 268 ticks on the day.

Ten-year German yields slumped 27 basis points to 1.76 percent drawing nearer to a record low of 1.637 percent hit on Sept. 23.

Technically, if the austerity-fatigued Greeks reject the deal -- and opinion polls suggest this is likely -- snap elections may be triggered. This is also a risk if the government loses a confidence vote in parliament on Friday, but analysts believe that is less likely to happen.

Questions emerge, then, on whether the private sector would still 'voluntarily' agree to a 50 percent loss on its Greek debt holdings given the shaky political environment or whether the second bailout deal can still go ahead.

"What has come out was shocking ... if there is no clarity on the new package, the International Monetary Fund can withdraw its commitment to release the next tranche and they can run out of cash at the end of November," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Worries over a messy default that would severely hit euro zone banks and may cause a deep recession were reflected by credit default swaps, which were quoted higher across the region from Greece to Germany.

MF Global's failure, which has made it a high-profile victim of the euro zone debt crisis, could also be adding a positive tone to the market, one trader said. .

In second quarter results released last week MF Global said it had a net long position of $6.3 billion in a short-duration European sovereign portfolio, including debt issued by Belgium, Italy and Spain -- positions which will have to be unwound.

RED ALERT

Italian debt was especially hard hit.

Two-year Italian government bond yields rose to their highest levels since the euro was launched at 5.785 percent and the 10-year equivalent hit 6.366 percent -- its highest since the European Central Bank began intervening in the Italian secondary market in August.

The cost of insuring 5-year Italian debt against default jumped 78 basis points to 521 bps, according to Markit.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields came off their highs in late trade to stand up 13.3 basis points at 6.23 percent, with one trader saying the ECB had been especially active towards the end of the trading session. The ECB was seen buying Italian and Spanish bonds earlier.

Analysts said the flattening of the Italian yield curve was a worrying sign.

"If we continue at this pace we will be going down the same route as Greece, Ireland and Portugal and then they will have to come in and support Italy," Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said.

"The ECB has firepower to tackle this but if it shows any sort of reluctance to continue to buy Italian bonds then yields will continue ever upwards."

Lloyds' Wand said the ECB will now have to significantly increase bond purchases or Italian yields risk a rapid rise towards the psychological 7 percent. Portugal and Ireland were forced to seek aid after their yields crossed that level.

If yields spiral out of control in Italy, the risk is that the crisis would then move to core countries, with France as the next big target.

But French 10-year yields were 15 basis points lower at 2.96 percent, signalling France's debt -- recently under pressure due to speculation the country may lose its triple-A credit status -- was still benefiting from the flight to quality trades.

(Additional Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Jessica Mortimer; editing by Ron Askew; Editing by Anna Willard/Ruth Pitchford)