LONDON Nov 2 The yield spread of Italian and
Spanish government bonds over German benchmarks narrowed
slightly on Wednesday, after a sharp widening the previous
session, as a sell-off in riskier assets eased.
Italian and Spanish bonds pared some losses into Tuesday's
close supported by European Central Bank buying after Greece
stunned markets by saying it would hold a referendum on its
latest bailout package.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 9 basis points
lower at 6.10 percent, tightening the spread over Bunds almost
20 basis points to 426 basis points .
The equivalent Spanish spread eased to 367 basis points
.
French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick
implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek
government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by
calling a referendum on a new rescue plan.
