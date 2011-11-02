LONDON Nov 2 The yield spread of Italian and Spanish government bonds over German benchmarks narrowed slightly on Wednesday, after a sharp widening the previous session, as a sell-off in riskier assets eased.

Italian and Spanish bonds pared some losses into Tuesday's close supported by European Central Bank buying after Greece stunned markets by saying it would hold a referendum on its latest bailout package.

Italian 10-year government bond yields were 9 basis points lower at 6.10 percent, tightening the spread over Bunds almost 20 basis points to 426 basis points . The equivalent Spanish spread eased to 367 basis points .

French and German leaders will aim to push for a quick implementation of Athens' bailout deal after the Greek government unsettled global financial markets on Tuesday by calling a referendum on a new rescue plan.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)