LONDON Nov 3 German government bonds rose on
Thursday and are set to rally further on fears Greek voters may
reject a new aid package, likely leading to a disorderly default
on the country's debt and an exit from the euro zone.
New European Central Bank president Mario Draghi is expected
to project calm at his first policy meeting later in the day,
rather than being panicked into ramping up the bank's response
to the escalating euro zone crisis. A change in interest rates
is also seen as unlikely .
December Bund futures were 69 ticks higher at
138.26 and benchmark 10-year yields were 7 basis
points lower at 1.768 percent.
"There was a bit of a sell-off yesterday but that went too
far and with the Greek situation Bunds were always going to come
back up and there's no reason why they can't keep going," one
trader said.
Analysts and traders expect Bund futures to test their
record highs which come at 139.19 and 10-year yields to test the
lows of 1.637.
"People are changing the way they trade, they're just
looking to get in and out quickly and take some profits. We're
not seeing long-term positions put on, there's just too much
volatility and exaggerated moves," the trader said.
The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's
shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan
negotiated last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on
Wednesday that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid
until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
Without the latest tranche of aid, Greece will run out of
money in mid-December and a disorderly default on its debt would
hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of
Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail
out.
With peripheral bonds under renewed pressure, Spain will
face higher financing costs at a up to 4.5 billion euro sale of
three- and five-year bonds .
France will also sell up to 7 billion euros of bonds after
the premium on its 10-year bond hit the most German Bunds since
the introduction of the euro more than 10 years ago.
The Fed, on Wednesday left policy unchanged and said
economic growth strengthened somewhat in the third quarter.
However, it did flag risks to growth that appeared to leave the
door open for further monetary easing .
