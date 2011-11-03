LONDON Nov 3 German government bonds rose on Thursday and are set to rally further on fears Greek voters may reject a new aid package, likely leading to a disorderly default on the country's debt and an exit from the euro zone.

New European Central Bank president Mario Draghi is expected to project calm at his first policy meeting later in the day, rather than being panicked into ramping up the bank's response to the escalating euro zone crisis. A change in interest rates is also seen as unlikely .

December Bund futures were 69 ticks higher at 138.26 and benchmark 10-year yields were 7 basis points lower at 1.768 percent.

"There was a bit of a sell-off yesterday but that went too far and with the Greek situation Bunds were always going to come back up and there's no reason why they can't keep going," one trader said.

Analysts and traders expect Bund futures to test their record highs which come at 139.19 and 10-year yields to test the lows of 1.637.

"People are changing the way they trade, they're just looking to get in and out quickly and take some profits. We're not seeing long-term positions put on, there's just too much volatility and exaggerated moves," the trader said.

The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive another cent in EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.

Without the latest tranche of aid, Greece will run out of money in mid-December and a disorderly default on its debt would hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.

With peripheral bonds under renewed pressure, Spain will face higher financing costs at a up to 4.5 billion euro sale of three- and five-year bonds .

France will also sell up to 7 billion euros of bonds after the premium on its 10-year bond hit the most German Bunds since the introduction of the euro more than 10 years ago.

The Fed, on Wednesday left policy unchanged and said economic growth strengthened somewhat in the third quarter. However, it did flag risks to growth that appeared to leave the door open for further monetary easing . (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)