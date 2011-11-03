* Bunds rally as Greece given ultimatum

* New highs eyed if uncertainty continues

* Italian and French spreads over Bunds at new highs

By Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 3 German government bonds rose on Thursday and were set to rally further as political turmoil engulfed Greece over a planned referendum which could see it leave the euro zone and default on its debt.

With peripheral bonds under heavy pressure, markets will be watching any signals from new European Central Bank president Mario Draghi on the bank's bond buying programme -- the only thing keeping Italian and Spanish financing costs at sustainable levels -- at his first policy meeting.

Spain faces a big test of investor appetite for its debt on Thursday when it offers up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds.

The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive more EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone. .

Without the latest tranche, Greece will run out of money in mid-December. A disorderly default on its debt would hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.

"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their highest in the euro era and Greek two-year bonds were quoted at between 35 and 40 percent of face value.

"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be huge," Giansanti said.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, facing dissent from his finance minister over the referendum, called an emergency cabinet meeting for 1000 GMT.

The government, with a parliamentary majority of just one, faces a confidence vote on Friday, which could lead to the referendum not taking place if the government.

December Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at 137.87, off earlier highs of 138.36. Benchmark 10-year yields were 3.5 basis points lower at 1.802 percent.

"With the Greek situation Bunds were always going to come back up and there's no reason why they can't keep going," one trader said.

Analysts and traders expect Bund futures to test their 139.19 record highs and 10-year yields the 1.637 percent lows.

"People are changing the way they trade, they're just looking to get in and out quickly and take some profits. We're not seeing long-term positions put on, there's just too much volatility and exaggerated moves," the trader said.

Bunds must first overcome Tuesday's 138.54 high before the way is cleared for a push higher however.

AUCTIONS

Spain will face higher financing costs at a sale of up to 4.5 billion euros of three- and five-year bonds ID:nL5E7M23SH].

France will also sell up to 7 billion euros of bonds. The premium on its 10-year bond over German Bunds hit its highest since the introduction of the euro.

"Overall, the French auction will be decent but Spanish supply is likely to suffer from yesterday's developments despite the expected assistance due to the 14 billion euro redemption earlier this week," Lloyds Bank strategists said.

Draghi is expected to project calm at his first policy meeting later in the day, rather than being panicked into ramping up the bank's response to the escalating crisis. A change in interest rates is also seen as unlikely.