* Bunds rally as Greece given ultimatum
* New highs eyed if uncertainty continues
* Italian and French spreads over Bunds at new highs
By Kirsten Donovan
LONDON, Nov 3 German government bonds rose on
Thursday and were set to rally further as political turmoil
engulfed Greece over a planned referendum which could see it
leave the euro zone and default on its debt.
With peripheral bonds under heavy pressure, markets will be
watching any signals from new European Central Bank president
Mario Draghi on the bank's bond buying programme -- the only
thing keeping Italian and Spanish financing costs at sustainable
levels -- at his first policy meeting.
Spain faces a big test of investor appetite for its debt on
Thursday when it offers up to 4.5 billion euros of bonds.
The leaders of France and Germany, angered at Greece's shock
move to call a referendum on its latest bailout plan negotiated
last week, told Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday
that Athens would not receive more EU aid until it decides
whether it wants to stay in the euro zone. .
Without the latest tranche, Greece will run out of money in
mid-December. A disorderly default on its debt would hammer
Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy
and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.
"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the
beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund
yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year
government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their
highest in the euro era and Greek two-year bonds
were quoted at between 35 and 40 percent of face value.
"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really
have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus
is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others
could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be
huge," Giansanti said.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou, facing dissent from
his finance minister over the referendum, called an emergency
cabinet meeting for 1000 GMT.
The government, with a parliamentary majority of just one,
faces a confidence vote on Friday, which could lead to the
referendum not taking place if the government.
December Bund futures were 30 ticks higher at
137.87, off earlier highs of 138.36. Benchmark 10-year yields
were 3.5 basis points lower at 1.802 percent.
"With the Greek situation Bunds were always going to come
back up and there's no reason why they can't keep going," one
trader said.
Analysts and traders expect Bund futures to test their
139.19 record highs and 10-year yields the 1.637 percent lows.
"People are changing the way they trade, they're just
looking to get in and out quickly and take some profits. We're
not seeing long-term positions put on, there's just too much
volatility and exaggerated moves," the trader said.
Bunds must first overcome Tuesday's 138.54 high before the
way is cleared for a push higher however.
AUCTIONS
Spain will face higher financing costs at a sale of up to
4.5 billion euros of three- and five-year bonds ID:nL5E7M23SH].
France will also sell up to 7 billion euros of bonds. The
premium on its 10-year bond over German Bunds hit its highest
since the introduction of the euro.
"Overall, the French auction will be decent but Spanish
supply is likely to suffer from yesterday's developments despite
the expected assistance due to the 14 billion euro redemption
earlier this week," Lloyds Bank strategists said.
Draghi is expected to project calm at his first policy
meeting later in the day, rather than being panicked into
ramping up the bank's response to the escalating crisis. A
change in interest rates is also seen as unlikely.