* Bunds fall as Greek turmoil threatens referendum
* Uncertainty over Greece weighs on non-triple-A rated bonds
* Spain pays high premium to sell bonds, France also holds
auction
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 3 German government bonds fell on
Thursday with the Greek government on the brink of collapse,
throwing into doubt a referendum on its euro zone membership.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency
cabinet meeting, with his finance minister openly opposed to
holding the referendum.
The government, with a parliamentary majority of one, faces
a confidence vote on Friday. If the government fell and snap
elections were called, the referendum would be cancelled,
reducing the risk of a disorderly Greek default.
"There's some talk of (Greek Prime Minister George)
Papandreou stepping down which I guess would mean the referendum
is off the table for now and that would be positive for risk
assets," a trader said.
Papandreou's chief of staff told media the premier had not
and would not resign.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 slid 57 ticks to 137.00, having
risen as high as 138.36 earlier as investors sought safe-have
securities after the French and German leaders delivered a stark
ultimatum to Papandreou.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy And German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, angered at the referendum call, told Papandreou
on Wednesday that Athens would not receive more EU aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
Greece's fate is overshadowing two-day meetings in France
among leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies.
Without the latest tranche, Greece would run out of money in
mid-December. A disorderly default on its debt would hammer
Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy
and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.
"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the
beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund
yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
Ten-year German government bond yields were up
3.5 basis points on the day at 1.87 percent.
"Supply is definitely weighing on this market and no one
wants to get in the way of it just yet. Everyone is waiting to
hear what Draghi has to say, he's an unknown quantity," said a
second trader.
ITALY, FRANCE
The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year
government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their
highest in the euro era earlier in the day.
The cost of insuring debt issued by euro zone states against
default also rose on fears over Greece.
Italian five-year credit default swaps rose 27 basis points
on the day to 525 bps -- not far from a record wide of 536 bps
hit on Sept. 22, according to Markit data.
"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really
have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus
is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others
could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be
huge," Giansanti said.
With peripheral bonds under heavy pressure over the
uncertainty surrounding Greece, markets will be watching any
signals from new European Central Bank president Mario Draghi on
the bank's bond buying programme at his first policy meeting.
The purchases are the only thing keeping Italian and Spanish
financing costs at sustainable levels.
France sold 6.05 billion euros of 2017, 2021 and 2026 OAT
government bonds. Spain, meanwhile, paid a high premium to sell
government debt as the Greek turmoil dampened appetite for non
triple-A rated bonds.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up 10
percent at 5.59 percent. The Italian equivalent was up 12 basis
points at 6.34 percent, even as the European Central Bank
intervened in the secondary market.
Draghi is expected to project calm at his first policy
meeting later on Thursday rather than being panicked into
ramping up the bank's response to the escalating crisis. A
change in interest rates is also seen as unlikely.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)