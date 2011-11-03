* Bunds fall as Greek turmoil threatens referendum

* Uncertainty over Greece weighs on non-triple-A rated bonds

* Spain pays high premium to sell bonds, France also holds auction

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 3 German government bonds fell on Thursday with the Greek government on the brink of collapse, throwing into doubt a referendum on its euro zone membership.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency cabinet meeting, with his finance minister openly opposed to holding the referendum.

The government, with a parliamentary majority of one, faces a confidence vote on Friday. If the government fell and snap elections were called, the referendum would be cancelled, reducing the risk of a disorderly Greek default.

"There's some talk of (Greek Prime Minister George) Papandreou stepping down which I guess would mean the referendum is off the table for now and that would be positive for risk assets," a trader said.

Papandreou's chief of staff told media the premier had not and would not resign.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 slid 57 ticks to 137.00, having risen as high as 138.36 earlier as investors sought safe-have securities after the French and German leaders delivered a stark ultimatum to Papandreou.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy And German Chancellor Angela Merkel, angered at the referendum call, told Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive more EU aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone. .

Greece's fate is overshadowing two-day meetings in France among leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies.

Without the latest tranche, Greece would run out of money in mid-December. A disorderly default on its debt would hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.

"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 3.5 basis points on the day at 1.87 percent.

"Supply is definitely weighing on this market and no one wants to get in the way of it just yet. Everyone is waiting to hear what Draghi has to say, he's an unknown quantity," said a second trader.

ITALY, FRANCE

The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their highest in the euro era earlier in the day.

The cost of insuring debt issued by euro zone states against default also rose on fears over Greece.

Italian five-year credit default swaps rose 27 basis points on the day to 525 bps -- not far from a record wide of 536 bps hit on Sept. 22, according to Markit data.

"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be huge," Giansanti said.

With peripheral bonds under heavy pressure over the uncertainty surrounding Greece, markets will be watching any signals from new European Central Bank president Mario Draghi on the bank's bond buying programme at his first policy meeting.

The purchases are the only thing keeping Italian and Spanish financing costs at sustainable levels.

France sold 6.05 billion euros of 2017, 2021 and 2026 OAT government bonds. Spain, meanwhile, paid a high premium to sell government debt as the Greek turmoil dampened appetite for non triple-A rated bonds.

Ten-year Spanish bond yields were up 10 percent at 5.59 percent. The Italian equivalent was up 12 basis points at 6.34 percent, even as the European Central Bank intervened in the secondary market.

Draghi is expected to project calm at his first policy meeting later on Thursday rather than being panicked into ramping up the bank's response to the escalating crisis. A change in interest rates is also seen as unlikely. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong, editing by Nigel Stephenson)