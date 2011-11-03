* Bunds fall as Greek turmoil threatens referendum

* ECB cuts rates 25 basis points to 1.25 percent

* Uncertainty over Greece weighs on non-triple-A rated bonds

* Spain pays high premium to sell bonds, France also holds auction

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 3 German Bunds fell on Thursday with the Greek government on the brink of collapse, throwing into doubt a referendum on Greece's euro zone membership, with losses only briefly pared after the ECB surprised markets by cutting interest rates.

Against a deteriorating economic backdrop, the European Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate 25 basis points to 1.25 percent. With peripheral bonds under pressure due to uncertainty over Greece, markets were on alert for any signals from new ECB president Mario Draghi on the bank's bond buying programme.

Only ECB purchases are keeping Italian and Spanish financing costs at sustainable levels.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency cabinet meeting, with his finance minister openly opposed to holding the referendum called earlier this week on Greece's latest bailout package. But Papandreou's chief of staff told media the premier would not resign.

The government, with a parliamentary majority of one, faces a confidence vote on Friday. If the government fell and snap elections were called, the referendum would be cancelled, reducing the risk of a messy Greek default.

"That a collapse in the government is taken as a reason to celebrate reflects just how bad things have become over the past couple of days," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.

German Bund futures FGBLc1 were 67 ticks lower at 136.90 having risen as high as 138.36 earlier as investors sought safe-haven securities after the French and German leaders delivered a stark ultimatum to Papandreou.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, angered at the referendum call, told Papandreou on Wednesday that Athens would not receive more aid until it decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone. .

Greece's fate overshadowed a two-day meeting in France of leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies.

"It's anybody's guess what happens. Maybe Papandreou makes it, in which case there's the referendum and a huge amount of uncertainty going into year-end. If he doesn't then there's elections and you're back to square one," a trader said.

Without the latest aid tranche, Greece would run out of money in mid-December. A disorderly default would hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.

"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 5.7 basis points on the day at 1.89 percent, also under pressure as the market digested French and Spanish debt auctions.

Two-year bonds outperformed after the ECB's decision, down five basis points on the day at 0.38 percent.

ITALY, FRANCE

The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their highest in the euro era earlier in the day before the ECB stepped into the market to buy Italian and Spanish bonds.

The cost of insuring debt issued by euro zone states against default also rose on fears over Greece.

"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be huge," Giansanti said.

France sold 6.96 billion euros of 2017, 2021 and 2026 OAT government bonds. Spain, meanwhile, paid a high premium to sell government debt as the Greek turmoil dampened appetite for non triple-A rated bonds. . (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong, editing by Nigel Stephenson)