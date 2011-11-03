* Bunds fall as Greek turmoil threatens referendum
* ECB cuts rates 25 basis points to 1.25 percent
* Uncertainty over Greece weighs on non-triple-A rated bonds
* Spain pays high premium to sell bonds, France also holds
auction
By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 3 German Bunds fell on Thursday with
the Greek government on the brink of collapse, throwing into
doubt a referendum on Greece's euro zone membership, with losses
only briefly pared after the ECB surprised markets by cutting
interest rates.
Against a deteriorating economic backdrop, the European
Central Bank cut its main refinancing rate 25 basis points to
1.25 percent. With peripheral bonds under pressure due to
uncertainty over Greece, markets were on alert for any signals
from new ECB president Mario Draghi on the bank's bond buying
programme.
Only ECB purchases are keeping Italian and Spanish financing
costs at sustainable levels.
Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou chaired an emergency
cabinet meeting, with his finance minister openly opposed to
holding the referendum called earlier this week on Greece's
latest bailout package. But Papandreou's chief of staff told
media the premier would not resign.
The government, with a parliamentary majority of one, faces
a confidence vote on Friday. If the government fell and snap
elections were called, the referendum would be cancelled,
reducing the risk of a messy Greek default.
"That a collapse in the government is taken as a reason to
celebrate reflects just how bad things have become over the past
couple of days," said Simon Smith, chief economist at FxPro.
German Bund futures FGBLc1 were 67 ticks lower at 136.90
having risen as high as 138.36 earlier as investors sought
safe-haven securities after the French and German leaders
delivered a stark ultimatum to Papandreou.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor
Angela Merkel, angered at the referendum call, told Papandreou
on Wednesday that Athens would not receive more aid until it
decides whether it wants to stay in the euro zone.
.
Greece's fate overshadowed a two-day meeting in France of
leaders of the Group of 20 leading economies.
"It's anybody's guess what happens. Maybe Papandreou makes
it, in which case there's the referendum and a huge amount of
uncertainty going into year-end. If he doesn't then there's
elections and you're back to square one," a trader said.
Without the latest aid tranche, Greece would run out of
money in mid-December. A disorderly default would hammer
Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy
and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.
"These kind of events aren't really priced in yet, the
beginning of them maybe, but not fully. We estimate 10-year Bund
yields could fall below 1 percent," said ING rate strategist
Alessandro Giansanti.
Ten-year German government bond yields were up
5.7 basis points on the day at 1.89 percent, also under pressure
as the market digested French and Spanish debt auctions.
Two-year bonds outperformed after the ECB's
decision, down five basis points on the day at 0.38 percent.
ITALY, FRANCE
The yield premiums offered by Italian and French 10-year
government debt over benchmark German Bunds rose to their
highest in the euro era earlier in the day before the ECB
stepped into the market to buy Italian and Spanish bonds.
The cost of insuring debt issued by euro zone states against
default also rose on fears over Greece.
"A harsh principle reduction on Greek bonds would not really
have a very damaging effect on other countries but if the focus
is one country leaving the euro zone and the possibility others
could follow, the collateral effect on Italian bonds would be
huge," Giansanti said.
France sold 6.96 billion euros of 2017, 2021 and 2026 OAT
government bonds. Spain, meanwhile, paid a high premium to sell
government debt as the Greek turmoil dampened appetite for non
triple-A rated bonds. .
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)