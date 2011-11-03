LONDON Nov 3 German Bund futures briefly extended losses on Thursday with the Greek government on the brink of collapse, throwing into doubt a referendum on Greece's euro zone membership.

If the government fell and snap elections were called, the referendum would be cancelled, reducing the risk of a messy Greek default.

"Risk assets are getting a fairly strong bid on the view that Papandreou is going to go," one trader said.

Meanwhile, Spanish officials said euro zone leaders meeting in Cannes had discussed possible bigger credit lines for peripheral states.

December Bund futures fell as low as 136.46, down over a full point on the day and were last 82 ticks lower at 136.75.

(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)