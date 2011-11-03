* Bunds fall as Greece softens referendum stance

By Neal Armstrong and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 3 German Bunds fell on Thursday as Greece backtracked on its call for a referendum on the latest bailout package, reducing the chances of a disorderly default, while an ECB rate cut took the market by surprise and improved the outlook for risk.

The 2/10-year German bond yield curve steepened 10 basis points on the day to 150 bps after the ECB cut its key refinancing rate by 25 bps to 1.25 percent, against a backdrop of deteriorating economic sentiment.

Although signs that Greece was softening its stance on holding a referendum on its bailout offered some relief to peripheral bonds, they still remained under pressure after new ECB chief Mario Draghi offered no commitment on scaling up on the bank's bond buying programme.

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou held talks with the opposition to resolve the country's political crisis and softened his stance on a referendum on the country's vital bailout package.

If the opposition agreed to back the deal in parliament, no referendum would have to be held, he said. The referendum was seen by many as a first step towards leaving the euro zone which would likely entail a disorderly default on its debt.

Without the latest aid tranche, Greece would run out of money in mid-December. A disorderly default would hammer Europe's banks and threaten the much larger economies of Italy and Spain, which the bloc may not have the means to bail out.

"Once Greece started to soften its stance on the referendum this helped risk appetite and the ECB cut came as a surprise in terms of the timing which also supported risk and peripheral bonds," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

German bund futures FGBLc1 were down 73 ticks on the day at 136.84 after falling over a full point at one stage. Support was earmarked at the 38.2 percent retracement of the October-November rally at 136.38.

"The ECB rate cut could have a lasting impact on risk sentiment but we still think Bund yields can print new lows before year-end." said Guntermann, basing his view on persistent tensions in the highly indebted European countries, notably Italy.

Yields on Italian 10-year bonds eased 3.5 basis points on Thursday but were still at an elevated 6.183 percent after Draghi offered no commitment to scale up the central bank's bond buying programme. Only ECB purchases are keeping Italian and Spanish financing costs at sustainable levels.

Spain paid a high premium to sell government debt as the euro zone's uncertain outlook dampened appetite for non triple-A rated bonds. .

ECB SURPRISE

The ECB decision to cut rates came in spite of inflation remaining above the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. Two-year bonds outperformed after the ECB's decision, down three basis points on the day at 0.402 percent.

Ten-year German government bond yields were up 6.6 basis points on the day at 1.904 percent.

"It's a complete surprise. Most economists expected the ECB to lower rates sooner or later, because pressure on the financial markets increased as growth had slowed but inflation is still 3 percent," said Peter Vanden Houte, economist at ING Brussels.

"It was also seen as dangerous for (ECB President Mario) Draghi to set lower rates at his first meeting as it would have enforced the image of the Italian trying to go for an inflationary policy. It will only enforce that sentiment in Germany, the Netherlands and Finland and other core countries."