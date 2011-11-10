LONDON Nov 10 German government bonds pared earlier losses on Thursday as hopes that the European Central Bank may ramp up its response to the deepening euro zone debt crisis faded.

Market talk earlier in the day had focused on the possibility the ECB may take further action to shore-up Italian bond markets.

ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said there was little more the ECB could do to restore confidence in the European bond market and Executive Board member Peter Praet said it is not up to the European Central Bank to intervene in markets to address problems with a country's fiscal sustainability.

"(The ECB) looks like the last line of defence at the moment, it's the only thing that is saving Italy. I think the impression is they have done more than usual today but the ECB still describes it as a temporary and limited operation," said a trader.

"And until they change that... they are puttting the ball firmly back in the politicians' court and the politicians certainly don't know what to do."

December Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at 138.59, having fallen as low as 137.90 to test the 5-day moving average. Ten-year bond yields were 2.5 basis points higher at 1.75 percent.

Italian two-year bond yields fell below 7 percent, supported by ECB bond buying and were last down 60 basis points at 6.79 percent. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa.)