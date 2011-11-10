LONDON Nov 10 German government bonds
pared earlier losses on Thursday as hopes that the European
Central Bank may ramp up its response to the deepening euro zone
debt crisis faded.
Market talk earlier in the day had focused on the
possibility the ECB may take further action to shore-up Italian
bond markets.
ECB governing council member Klaas Knot said there was
little more the ECB could do to restore confidence in the
European bond market and Executive Board member
Peter Praet said it is not up to the European Central Bank to
intervene in markets to address problems with a country's fiscal
sustainability.
"(The ECB) looks like the last line of defence at the
moment, it's the only thing that is saving Italy. I think the
impression is they have done more than usual today but the ECB
still describes it as a temporary and limited operation," said
a trader.
"And until they change that... they are puttting the ball
firmly back in the politicians' court and the politicians
certainly don't know what to do."
December Bund futures were 22 ticks lower at
138.59, having fallen as low as 137.90 to test the 5-day moving
average. Ten-year bond yields were 2.5 basis
points higher at 1.75 percent.
Italian two-year bond yields fell below 7 percent, supported
by ECB bond buying and were last down 60 basis points at 6.79
percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa.)