* Italian yields stabilise, helped by ECB, politics

* T-bill sale fares better-than-expected

* French bonds under pressure

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Nov 10 Benchmark Italian bond yields stabilised just below 7 percent on Thursday after the country passed an early test of its ability to fund itself amid signs that political deadlock in Rome may be easing.

German Bund futures came off record highs to settle lower on the day as Italy moved closer to a national unity government.

The modest improvement in sentiment helped Italy, which has replaced Greece as the biggest source of concern in Europe's two-year-old debt crisis, sell 5 billion euros of 1-year Treasury bills, paying a yield below the 7 percent indicated in early gray market trading.

"Far better than was feared yesterday," said Credit Agricole rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"The micro view is supportive, but this makes no difference to the macro view of Italian rates trending sharply higher. The pressure is still on for policymakers to take aggressive action to increase confidence and stop the market breaking down further."

Former European Commissioner Mario Monti emerged as favourite to replace Silvio Berlusconi as Italy's prime minister within days and lead an emergency government that would implement long-delayed reforms of pensions, labour markets and business regulation.

Ten-year Italian government bonds yields fell just below the psychologically important 7 percent to 6.97 percent. They hit a session high of 7.4 percent earlier.

Meanwhile, investors and speculators cashed in on safe-haven German bonds with the Bund future seeing a settlement close of 138.55, down 26 ticks on the day.

But analysts say leaders will have to pull out all the stops to reinforce confidence after months of uncertainty.

Indeed, the deepening crisis has spurred fears of a split in the euro zone, which cannot afford to bail out Italy. EU officials told Reuters that French and German officials had held talks on a two-speed Europe with a smaller, more tightly integrated euro zone and a looser outer circle..

"Time is running out. We're approaching the endgame and this is turning into a euro crisis rather than a euro zone crisis because Italy is too big to bail as regards the current size of the (EFSF) rescue package," said Richard McGuire, strategist at Rabobank.

"The ECB has to choose whether to crank up the printing presses or risk a much more messy outcome, raising the prospect of default amongst the key players.".

ECB TREADS CAREFULLY

Although traders said the ECB had increased its bond buying, there were no signs it was set to significantly change policy, with ratesetters reiterating it was up to national governments to address the problems .

Financial markets are increasingly looking to the ECB to try and keep Italian bonds below a key 7 percent level through bond purchases in the secondary market.

"(The ECB) looks like the last line of defence at the moment, it's the only thing that is saving Italy. I think the impression is they have done more than usual today but the ECB still describes it as a temporary and limited operation," said a trader.

"And until they change that... they are putting the ball firmly back in the politicians' court and the politicians certainly don't know what to do."

In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield spread of 10-year French bonds over Bunds hit euro-era highs above 170 basis points with 10-year yields soaring more than 20 basis points.

Ten-year Austrian government bonds yields also surged, to 3.35 percent from 3.09 percent late on Wednesday.

"Sentiment has deteriorated sharply over recent days and everyone is wearing a tin hat," said Alessandro Mercuri, strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

"Weakness in France could be due to lightening up of French paper by big real-money investors who are cutting positions regardless of where they are being held."

There was also market talk that France's triple-A rating could be placed on negative watch.

Standard & Poor's meanwhile clarified a message that had wrongly suggested it had changed France's rating..

