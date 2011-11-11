LONDON Nov 11 German Bund futures extended the previous day's losses at the open on Friday and European shares were set to open firmer, but trade was expected to be cautious ahead of a vote on Italian austerity measures.

Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone meltdown, while a new emergency government is expected within days, ending the Berlusconi era..

Italy overtook Greece as the main focus of the euro zone debt crisis this week when yields on its benchmark 10-year bonds rose as far as 7.5 percent, to what are considered unsustainable levels. Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its debt market.

Italian government bond yields fell just below 7 percent late on Thursday, as the country moved closer to a national unity government. But one trader said the euro zone was still in crisis-mode and German bonds could soon find support again.

German Bund futures shed 32 ticks to 138.23, extending a lower settlement close on Thursday, with European stock index futures pointing to a higher open. The Bund hit a record high of 139.58 in the previous session.

"Given how far we have widened out in some of these peripherals we can have maybe two or three days of calm -- in inverted commas --but nothing has really changed underneath," a trader said.

"The market looks for small victories, but they are small victories in a bigger battle."

Greece's prime minister-designate will name a new crisis cabinet on Friday to roll out painful austerity measures and calm the political turmoil that has threatened to bankrupt Athens and force it out of the euro zone.

"You can see how nervous the market is (by the way it reacted to this erroneous French stuff yesterday," the trader added.

Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of France's top credit rating on Thursday, contributing to a sharp rise in the country's 10-year bond yields. S&P later said the message resulted from a technical error and not from any action it intended to take against France..

Volumes were expected to be thin with bond markets closed in the United States for Veterans Day. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)