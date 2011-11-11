* Italian government bond yields fall sharply
* Austerity vote in Italy eyed, not expected to restore
confidence
* After momentary relief, Bund futures could resume rise
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, Nov 11 Ten-year Italian government
bond yields fell sharply on Friday with markets relieved at the
prospect of a new government being formed in Italy, but some
were sceptical even a passing of an austerity vote would lure
investors back into Italian bonds.
Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity
measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone
meltdown, paving the way for a new emergency government to be
formed within days.
Europe's third-largest economy has overtaken Greece as the
focus of the euro zone debt crisis this week, when yields on
Italian benchmark 10-year bonds rose as high as 7.5 percent --
levels considered unsustainable.
Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself
could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its
government debt, the third-largest in the world.
Ten-year yields fell 27 basis points to 6.7
percent. Traders said they had not seen any ECB buying and that
liquidity was thin with some of Europe closed and the U.S. bond
market shut for Veterans Day.
"It's a new day, but it's still all the same problems,"
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank said.
He expected the austerity vote to go through but said this
may not be enough to restore market confidence.
"If they would deliver a bit more austerity, even a balanced
budget next year or so, it would still be questionable whether
this would convince investors to buy again into Italian debt,"
he said, adding he was sceptical that this selling pressure
would go away towards year-end.
The 10-year Italian/German bond yield spread tightened more
than 30 basis points on the day to 487 basis points, while the
Spanish equivalent was 7 bps tighter around 403 bps
.
A third trader said the sell-off this week in Italian bonds
had been fueled by real money sellers who have to liquidate
their positions beyond certain levels.
"By and large what we have seen here has been ... forced
sellers, technical sellers as yields have pushed through the 7
percent handle and the only person who stepped in have been
either the ECB directly through the SMP (security markets
programme) or the local central banks which are also part of the
ECB programme," the trader said.
He was not convinced about the prospects for Italy.
"We need some sort of political consensus -- a technocrat
isn't going to bring that to force through the real measures
that they need," he added.
CRISIS MODE
Despite the momentary relief and the tentative progress made
in Italy and Greece, whose prime minister-designate will name a
new crisis cabinet on Friday, the underlying backdrop remained
supportive for perceived safe-haven debt.
German Bund futures shed 45 ticks to 138.10 and
10-year German government bond yields rose 2.9 basis points to
1.80 percent, but Guntermann said they could test new lows as
early as next week.
There are fears that things have gone too far, and that even
a new Italian government cannot do enough on austerity to
restore market confidence.
In the meantime, there is pressure on the European Central
Bank to hold the fort and keep buying bonds in the secondary
market, even though it has said the programme is temporary.
There are also some doubts over when and how effective the
euro zone rescue fund will be in taking over that mandate, after
the deterioration of the debt crisis eclipsed the impact of an
agreement on a euro zone rescue deal in late October.
The head of the euro zone's rescue fund Klaus Regling
believes this week's market upheaval in Europe has made it
difficult to increase the bloc's 440 billion euro bailout fund
to 1,000 billion, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
"Given how far we have widened out in some of these
peripherals we can have maybe two or three days of calm -- in
inverted commas -- but nothing has really changed underneath,"
one of the traders said.
"You can see how nervous the market is by the way it reacted
to this erroneous French stuff yesterday," the trader added.
Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of
France's top credit rating on Thursday, contributing to a sharp
rise in the country's 10-year bond yields. S&P later said the
message resulted from a technical error and not from any action
it intended to take against France.
French 10-year government bond yields were 7.3
basis points lower at 3.41 percent.
(Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine
Evans)