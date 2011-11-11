* Italian government bond yields fall sharply
* Austerity vote in Italy eyed, not expected to restore
confidence
* After momentary relief, Bund futures could resume rise
LONDON, Nov 11 Ten-year Italian government
bond yields fell sharply on Friday with markets relieved at the
prospect of a new government in Rome, but some were sceptical
that even the expected approval of austerity plans would lure
investors back into Italian bonds.
Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity
measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone
meltdown. The law should pass easily, as well as in the lower
house on Saturday, paving the way for a new emergency
government.
Europe's third-largest economy has overtaken Greece as the
focus of the euro zone debt crisis this week, with yields on
Italian benchmark 10-year bonds having risen as high as 7.5
percent, well into levels considered unsustainable.
Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself
could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its
status as the world's third-largest government debtor.
The next market test comes on Monday when Italy plans to
sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.
Ten-year yields fell 21 basis points to 6.7
percent. Traders said they had not seen any ECB buying and that
liquidity was thin with some of Europe closed and the U.S. bond
market shut for Veterans Day.
"It's a new day, but it's still all the same problems,"
Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.
He expected the austerity vote to go through but said this
may not be enough to restore market confidence.
"If they would deliver a bit more austerity, even a balanced
budget next year or so, it would still be questionable whether
this would convince investors to buy again into Italian debt,"
Guntermann said, adding he was sceptical that this selling
pressure would go away towards year-end.
The 10-year Italian/German bond yield spread tightened 16
basis points on the day to 496 basis points.
A third trader said the sell-off this week in Italian bonds
had been fuelled by real money sellers who have to liquidate
their positions beyond certain levels.
"By and large what we have seen here has been ... forced
sellers, technical sellers as yields have pushed through the 7
percent handle, and the only person who stepped in has been
either the ECB directly through the SMP (security markets
programme) or the local central banks which are also part of the
ECB programme," the trader said.
CRISIS MODE
Despite the momentary relief and the tentative progress made
in Italy and Greece, the underlying backdrop remained supportive
for perceived safe-haven debt.
Greeks lauded the nomination of new prime minister Lucas
Papademos on Friday and expressed hope his government could put
the economy back on track and calm political turmoil that has
threatened to force Athens out of the euro zone.
German Bund futures shed 38 ticks to 138.17 and
10-year German government bond yields rose 2.2
basis points to 1.79 percent, but Guntermann said they could
test new lows as early as next week.
There are fears that things have gone too far, and that even
a new Italian government cannot do enough on austerity to
restore market confidence.
In the meantime, there is pressure on the European Central
Bank to hold the fort and keep buying bonds in the secondary
market, even though it has said the programme is temporary.
There are also some doubts over when and how effective the
euro zone rescue fund will be in taking over that mandate, after
the deterioration of the debt crisis eclipsed the impact of an
agreement on a euro zone rescue deal in late October.
"After the moves we have seen this week, and the yield
widening ... it takes a brave investor to go in and buy Italian
debt at these levels without there being a more permanent or
agreed rescue mechanism in place," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed
income analyst at Evolution Securities said.
"The EFSF for all the flexibility that has been added to it
doesn't have the size to deal with Italy and they are quite
clearly struggling with any other leverage measures that has
been talked about."
The head of the euro zone's rescue fund Klaus Regling
believes this week's market upheaval in Europe has made it
difficult to increase the bloc's 440 billion euro bailout fund
to 1 trillion euros, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
French 10-year yields eased slightly after a
sharp surge on Thursday, when Standard & Poor's mistakenly
announced the downgrade of France's top credit rating. S&P later
said the message resulted from a technical error and not from
any action it intended to take against France.
One of the traders said Friday's early rally had been capped
by selling, leaving French 10-year government bond yields
down 1 basis point at 3.47 percent and off session
lows of 3.378 percent.
"We have seen some sellers now into the strength, into the
tightening," the trader said.
