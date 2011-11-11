* Italian government bond yields fall sharply

* Austerity vote in Italy eyed, not expected to restore confidence

* After momentary relief, Bund futures could resume rise

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 11 Ten-year Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday with markets relieved at the prospect of a new government in Rome, but some were sceptical that even the expected approval of austerity plans would lure investors back into Italian bonds.

Italy's Senate is due to vote on Friday on austerity measures demanded by the European Union to avert a euro zone meltdown. The law should pass easily, as well as in the lower house on Saturday, paving the way for a new emergency government.

Europe's third-largest economy has overtaken Greece as the focus of the euro zone debt crisis this week, with yields on Italian benchmark 10-year bonds having risen as high as 7.5 percent, well into levels considered unsustainable.

Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its status as the world's third-largest government debtor.

The next market test comes on Monday when Italy plans to sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

Ten-year yields fell 21 basis points to 6.7 percent. Traders said they had not seen any ECB buying and that liquidity was thin with some of Europe closed and the U.S. bond market shut for Veterans Day.

"It's a new day, but it's still all the same problems," Rainer Guntermann, strategist at Commerzbank, said.

He expected the austerity vote to go through but said this may not be enough to restore market confidence.

"If they would deliver a bit more austerity, even a balanced budget next year or so, it would still be questionable whether this would convince investors to buy again into Italian debt," Guntermann said, adding he was sceptical that this selling pressure would go away towards year-end.

The 10-year Italian/German bond yield spread tightened 16 basis points on the day to 496 basis points.

A third trader said the sell-off this week in Italian bonds had been fuelled by real money sellers who have to liquidate their positions beyond certain levels.

"By and large what we have seen here has been ... forced sellers, technical sellers as yields have pushed through the 7 percent handle, and the only person who stepped in has been either the ECB directly through the SMP (security markets programme) or the local central banks which are also part of the ECB programme," the trader said.

CRISIS MODE

Despite the momentary relief and the tentative progress made in Italy and Greece, the underlying backdrop remained supportive for perceived safe-haven debt.

Greeks lauded the nomination of new prime minister Lucas Papademos on Friday and expressed hope his government could put the economy back on track and calm political turmoil that has threatened to force Athens out of the euro zone.

German Bund futures shed 38 ticks to 138.17 and 10-year German government bond yields rose 2.2 basis points to 1.79 percent, but Guntermann said they could test new lows as early as next week.

There are fears that things have gone too far, and that even a new Italian government cannot do enough on austerity to restore market confidence.

In the meantime, there is pressure on the European Central Bank to hold the fort and keep buying bonds in the secondary market, even though it has said the programme is temporary.

There are also some doubts over when and how effective the euro zone rescue fund will be in taking over that mandate, after the deterioration of the debt crisis eclipsed the impact of an agreement on a euro zone rescue deal in late October.

"After the moves we have seen this week, and the yield widening ... it takes a brave investor to go in and buy Italian debt at these levels without there being a more permanent or agreed rescue mechanism in place," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities said.

"The EFSF for all the flexibility that has been added to it doesn't have the size to deal with Italy and they are quite clearly struggling with any other leverage measures that has been talked about."

The head of the euro zone's rescue fund Klaus Regling believes this week's market upheaval in Europe has made it difficult to increase the bloc's 440 billion euro bailout fund to 1 trillion euros, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

French 10-year yields eased slightly after a sharp surge on Thursday, when Standard & Poor's mistakenly announced the downgrade of France's top credit rating. S&P later said the message resulted from a technical error and not from any action it intended to take against France.

One of the traders said Friday's early rally had been capped by selling, leaving French 10-year government bond yields down 1 basis point at 3.47 percent and off session lows of 3.378 percent.

"We have seen some sellers now into the strength, into the tightening," the trader said. (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing by Catherine Evans)