LONDON Nov 11 German Bund futures fell by more than one full point on Friday as sentiment towards Italy improved on prospects of a new government taking over and as the country was on course to pass new austerity measures.

Bund futures were last down 109 ticks on the day at 137.46.

"Italian yields have come back a bit, Berlusconi seems to be out, there are prospects of a new government of technocrats coming in, the Greek referendum is off the table, so things have improved quite a bit over the past week," one trader said.

"If you bought Bunds at 138 at the beginning of the week you have to stop losses on that." (Reporting by Neal Armstrong and Marius Zaharia)