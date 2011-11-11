* Italian government bond yields fall sharply

* Italy passes austerity measures, relief seen limited

* Monday's BTP auction next test

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Kirsten Donovan

LONDON, Nov 11 Italian government bond yields fell sharply on Friday after Rome passed new austerity plans, clearing the way for a new government but pressure may increase again ahead of a bond auction next week.

Italy's Senate approved economic reforms intended to reverse a collapse of market confidence, kicking off a rapid transition that will end the Berlusconi era and clear the way for an emergency government within days.

Europe's third-largest economy has overtaken Greece as the focus of the euro zone debt crisis this week, with yields on Italian benchmark 10-year bonds having risen as high as 7.5 percent, well into levels considered unsustainable.

Analysts fear Italy's potential inability to fund itself could be a systemic risk given the size of its economy and its status as the world's third-largest government debtor.

"It's a systemic not a fundamental crisis driven by the weakness at the heart of the euro zone which is 17 fiscal policies and one monetary policy and the crisis continues until that is addressed," said Richard McGuire, rate strategist at Rabobank.

"Political changes and reforms are necessary but not sufficient."

The next market test comes on Monday when Italy plans to sell 3 billion euros of five-year government bonds.

Ten-year yields fell almost 40 basis points to 6.57 percent and two-year yields were down almost 80 bps.

"It's hardly a favourable state of affairs if that's where we're at even with the support of the central bank," McGuire added.

Traders said they had not seen any ECB buying on Friday and that liquidity was thin with some of Europe closed and the U.S. bond market shut for Veterans Day.

One trader said the sell-off this week in Italian bonds had been fuelled by real money sellers who have to liquidate their positions beyond certain levels.

"By and large what we have seen here has been ... forced sellers, technical sellers as yields have pushed through the 7 percent handle, and the only person who stepped in has been either the ECB directly through the SMP (security markets programme) or the local central banks which are also part of the ECB programme," the trader said.

CRISIS MODE

Despite the momentary relief and the tentative progress made in Italy and Greece, the underlying backdrop remained supportive for perceived safe-haven debt.

Greeks lauded the nomination of new prime minister Lucas Papademos on Friday and expressed hope his government could put the economy back on track and calm political turmoil that has threatened to force Athens out of the euro zone.

German Bund futures settled 129 ticks lower at 137.26 and 10-year German government bond yields rose 11 basis points to 1.87 percent.

However, the sell-off was seen as little more than a dip, with the path of least resistance still towards lower yields while there was no definitive solution to the crisis.

"We've seen a bit of a bear squeeze," said a second trader. The politicians can come up with all the plans they want but without growth it just doesn't add up."

While it remains to be seen if a new Italian government can do enough on austerity to restore market confidence, there is pressure on the ECB to keep buying bonds in the secondary market, even though it has said its purchases are a temporary measure.

"After the moves we have seen this week, and the yield widening ... it takes a brave investor to go in and buy Italian debt at these levels without there being a more permanent or agreed rescue mechanism in place," Elisabeth Afseth, fixed income analyst at Evolution Securities said.

"The (rescue fund) for all the flexibility that has been added to it doesn't have the size to deal with Italy and they are quite clearly struggling with any other leverage measures that has been talked about."

The head of the euro zone's rescue fund Klaus Regling believes this week's market upheaval in Europe has made it difficult to increase the bloc's 440 billion euro bailout fund to 1 trillion euros, the Financial Times reported on Friday. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan; Editing by Catherine Evans/Toby Chopra)