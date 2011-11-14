LONDON Nov 14 Italian government bond
yields were set to fall on Monday, with safe-have German Bunds
coming under pressure, after Italy appointed a new Prime
Minister to speed up economic reform.
The political change was mostly priced into the market last
week and demand for Italian paper will be tested with the sale
of up to 3 billion euros of 5-year bonds with the relatively
small size of up to 3 billion euros expected to be covered,
albeit at a high price.
Italian BTP futures were 80 ticks higher at 94.45
but the relief any relief from the euro zone debt crisis may be
short lived with efforts to construct a financial firewall to
protect Italy, Spain and potentially France struggling to
overcome legal and politcal obstacles.
"The bond auction should go fine in this environment," said
a trader. "We expect to see it come through the market level,
wherever that is at the time, although it will still be
expensive for them in outright terms."
Following Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's
resignation, the country's president Giorgio Napolitano asked
former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a
government to restore market confidence
Concerted European Central Bank buying and an improvement in
the political situation brought Italian yields across the curve
back below 7 percent last week but the situation remains
fragile.
"In short, the market can be more confident in the ability of
Greece and Italy to pass the necessary fiscal measures to regain
control of their debt, but the economic and structural issues
facing the euro zone remain a problem," said Credit Agricole CIB
rate strategist Peter Chatwell.
December Bund futures were 11 ticks lower at 137.14
with 10-year yields up less than a basis point at
1.89 percent.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)