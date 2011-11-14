LONDON Nov 14 Italian government bonds
reversed early gains on Monday and German Bund futures rallied
to a session high as markets refocussed on the scale of the task
necessary to solve the euro zone debt crisis.
Italian bond yields had fallen in early trade, allowing a
3.0 billion euro auction of five-year paper to price with yields
below those seen in the secondary market but still at their
highest since the launch of the euro.
"The Italian auction went fairly well but people are still
uncertain about the situation there," a trader said.
"The slide in Bunds on Friday was on very light volumes and
we're seeing a bit of a retracement of that."
German Bund futures hit a session high of 138.19,
93 ticks up on the day.
Italian 10-year government bond yields were 15
basis points higher at 6.65 percent, having earlier fallen as
low as 6.40 percent.
"Ultimately the auction looked good on paper but it was a
massively reduced size and only one line," a second trader said.
"It looks like the focus is back on the fundamentals and the
underlying situation."
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan and Neal Armstrong)