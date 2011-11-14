LONDON Nov 14 The European Central bank
began buying Italian government bonds in the secondary markets
on Monday as yields rose in the wake of a five-year bond
auction.
Yields at the 3 billion euro auction hit a euro-era high of
6.29 percent, dampening relief at the appointment of a new head
of government in Italy as markets refocussed on the scale of the
task facing policymakers trying to tackle the euro zone debt
crisis.
One trader said the ECB was buying 2018 paper and another
that they were looking at the 4-5 year sector of the curve.
Italian 5-year bond yields were 2 basis points
higher at 6.55 percent after hitting a session high of around
6.63 percent.
