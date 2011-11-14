* Italian yields rise after auction, ECB steps in

* Yields hit euro-era high at 5-yr bond sale

* Bunds rally as crisis rages on

By Kirsten Donovan and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 14 Italian government bonds yields rose on Monday as relief over the appointment of a new head of government in Rome gave way to concerns over the size of the task still facing policymakers trying to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.

Yields at a 3 billion euro five-year Italian bond sale hit euro-era highs of 6.29 percent, though demand was enough to see the deal price below levels seen in the secondary market in early trading.

The European Central Bank (ECB) stepped in to buy bonds shortly after the auction as yields began to rise, traders said. But Italian yields were up sharply in late trade and Spanish yields broke above 6 percent for the first time since August.

Underpinning safe-haven Bunds, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Europe could be living through its toughest hour since World War Two as a new leadership in Greece as well as Italy rushed to form governments and limit the damage from the crisis.

"I think the market believes that that's a step in the right direction, but the problem is it's just one or two steps and the journey is huge. So you are already moving on to other worries," John Davies, fixed income strategist at WestLB, said.

Following premier Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, Italian President Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market confidence.

"I think we are moving onto issues like are the problems in Italy perhaps too big for even somebody of Mario Monti's stature to cope with?" Davies said. "You have got all the recession worries that are abounding."

Benchmark Italian 10-year yields were up 23 basis points at 6.73 percent in late trading, having hit a euro-era high of 7.5 percent last week. Five-year yields were up 14 basis points at 6.67 percent.

Italy paid a euro-era high price to sell five-year bonds on Monday, with investors wary of buying its debt until the country's new leadership undertakes profound economic reform.

"There was always going to be good domestic support particularly with it being a five-year maturity. There is a lot of natural demand from the banking sector for balance sheet purposes," Marc Ostwald, strategist at Monument Securities said.

FATE OF EURO ZONE

Any bouts of relief from the euro zone debt crisis have proved short-lived with efforts to construct a financial firewall to protect Italy, Spain and potentially France struggling to overcome legal and political obstacles.

Greece also appointed a new prime minister late last week, former ECB vice president Lucas Papademos, easing fears the country could drop out of the euro zone.

"In short, the market can be more confident in the ability of Greece and Italy to pass the necessary fiscal measures to regain control of their debt, but the economic and structural issues facing the euro zone remain a problem," said Credit Agricole CIB rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

With the crisis still the dominant topic, December German Bund futures saw a settlement close of 138.26, up 100 ticks on the day. The Bund hit a record high of 139.58 last week.

The European Central Bank halved its purchases of government bonds last week, according to data published on Monday but the data did not include its purchases towards the end of last week. .

Investors will therefore keep an eye on next Monday's weekly data to gauge the bank's commitment to its bond-purchasing programme under its new Italian president Mario Draghi.

Analysts expect the central bank buying to continue this week in the face of heavy supply, with Spain and France holding auctions on Thursday. (Editing by John Stonestreet)