(Corrects day to Monday in second paragraph)
LONDON Nov 15 German government bonds
rose on Tuesday with a change of government in Italy failing to
stem a rise in the country's borrowing costs, reflecting the
huge challenges facing policymakers struggling to contain the
euro zone debt crisis.
Italian 10-year bond yields were left above
6.65 percent on Monday, despite European Central Bank bond
buying, and the Spanish 10-year yield rose above 6
percent for the first time since August ahead of an auction of
the launch of a new 10-year bond on Thursday.
"Contagion is spreading and very quickly and unless the
European Central Bank come in and buy bonds on an unsterilised
basis -- which there is no sign of them doing - then it's hard
to see it stopping," a trader said.
December Bund futures were 29 ticks higher at
138.55 with benchmark 10-year yields down a basis
point at 1.78 percent.
Itlian Prime Minister-designate Mario Monti meets the
leaders of the country's biggest two parties on Tuesday to
discuss the "many sacrifices" needed to reverse a collapse in
market confidence that is driving an ever deepening euro zone
debt crisis.
Particularly worrying in recent sessions has been the rise
in French bond yields -- over 30 basis points in 10-year yields
in the last week.
France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy
is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the
euro zone, according a report issued by the Lisbon Council
.
The yield spread of Belgian and Austrian 10-year bonds over
Bunds are also at euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch
spread is at its most since early 2009.
(Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)