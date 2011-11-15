LONDON Nov 15 The European Central Bank bought Italian government bonds early on Tuesday although there was little impact on prices, with traders saying there were plenty of sellers.

Italian 10-year yields were 17 basis points higher on the day at 6.94 percent, with two-year yields up 26 bps at 5.32 percent.

"It's a pretty limited impact. People are happy to see them and sell," one trader said.

Euro zone government bonds, with the exception of Bunds, were under pressure, with spreads of triple-A issuers such as France and Austria over Bunds hitting new euro-era wides.

Another trader said the ECB was picking up Spanish bonds too. (Reporting by Kirsten Donovan)