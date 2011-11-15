* Italian yields top 7 percent again
* Top-rated issuers' spreads over Germany widen
* Spain pays high rate to sell bills before 10-yr bond
launch
LONDON, Nov 15 Contagion from the euro
zone debt crisis spread on Tuesday with top-rated issuers'
premiums over safe-haven Germany hitting new highs and Italian
government bond yields again topping 7 percent, a financing
level seen as unsustainable.
Italian 10-year yields rose more than 30 basis
points, despite the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario
Monti to head a new government in Italy and with the European
Central Bank active in the secondary bond market.
Spanish 10-year yields hit 6.3 percent on
worries the bloc's fourth largest economy could be sucked deeper
into the crisis and before it launches a new 10-year bond on
Thursday.
But the stress was not limited to the periphery. The yield
spread of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over German
Bunds marked euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch spread
hit levels not seen since early 2009.
"The fact that Holland and Austria are moving out --
countries which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past --
is a worrying development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just
about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a
whole."
Italy vs France: debt, deficit and bond yields
link.reuters.com/vyd94s
Adding to fears over the future of the euro zone, German
Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats rubber-stamped a
non-binding resolution on Monday which states that euro zone
members can choose to leave the bloc if they are incapable of
meeting its fiscal guidelines.
"The term "EMU exit" is now out there as a concept," said
ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.
Many analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion
for now is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without
sterilising their purchases -- effectively the same quantitative
easing undertake by the U.S. and UK central banks.
However, the ECB, while continuing its bond purchases, has
repeatedly said it is up to individual governments to put their
fiscal houses in order.
"Everything is under pressure now, the market is clearly in
the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader said.
With the ECB the main buyer of Italian bonds, liquidity in
the market has dried up, reflected in a bid/offer spread on
10-year bonds of around 100 cents.
Spain paid a high interest rate to issue just over 3 billion
euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday and
Belgian yields also rose.
SQUARE ONE
"Basically we're back to square one against a firm risk-off
underpinning," ING's Garvey said.
"So far the markets suggest the odds of a positive outcome
are quite poor...It is vital that we see speed at a political
level in both Italy and Greece in terms of setting
administrations in gear."
Markets also want to know details of how the firepower of
the region's rescue fund will be boosted. Italy, which has to
refinance 200 billion euros of debt by the end of April, is too
big to be bailed out with currently available resources.
French 10-year bond yields have risen around 50 basis points
in the last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to
new euro-era highs above 170 basis points. France also sells
bonds on Thursday.
France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy
is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the
euro zone, the Lisbon Council think tank said in a report.
December Bund futures were 60 ticks higher at
138.86 with benchmark 10-year yields down 3 bps at
1.768 percent.
Reflecting the safe-haven status of German bonds, the coupon
on a new two-year bond to be launched on Wednesday was set at
just 0.25 percent, although traders doubted there would be much
demand at such low levels of return.
"At 25 basis points, the upside is very limited, but the
downside is very large, especially if the ECB do come out and do
something major," a second trader said.
