* Italian yields top 7 percent again

* Top-rated issuers' spreads over Germany widen

* Spain pays high rate to sell bills before 10-yr bond launch

LONDON, Nov 15 Contagion from the euro zone debt crisis spread on Tuesday with top-rated issuers' premiums over safe-haven Germany hitting new highs and Italian government bond yields again topping 7 percent, a financing level seen as unsustainable.

Italian 10-year yields rose more than 30 basis points, despite the appointment of former EU Commissioner Mario Monti to head a new government in Italy and with the European Central Bank active in the secondary bond market.

Spanish 10-year yields hit 6.3 percent on worries the bloc's fourth largest economy could be sucked deeper into the crisis and before it launches a new 10-year bond on Thursday.

But the stress was not limited to the periphery. The yield spread of French, Austrian and Belgian 10-year bonds over German Bunds marked euro-era highs, while the equivalent Dutch spread hit levels not seen since early 2009.

"The fact that Holland and Austria are moving out -- countries which were seen as cohorts of Germany in the past -- is a worrying development," said Nick Stamenkovic, rate strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Investors are looking to Germany given the worries not just about Italy and Spain but about the future of Europe as a whole."

Italy vs France: debt, deficit and bond yields

link.reuters.com/vyd94s

Adding to fears over the future of the euro zone, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats rubber-stamped a non-binding resolution on Monday which states that euro zone members can choose to leave the bloc if they are incapable of meeting its fiscal guidelines.

"The term "EMU exit" is now out there as a concept," said ING rate strategist Padhraic Garvey.

Many analysts believe the only option to stem the contagion for now is for the ECB to buy large amounts of bonds without sterilising their purchases -- effectively the same quantitative easing undertake by the U.S. and UK central banks.

However, the ECB, while continuing its bond purchases, has repeatedly said it is up to individual governments to put their fiscal houses in order.

"Everything is under pressure now, the market is clearly in the mood to force the ECB to take more action," one trader said.

With the ECB the main buyer of Italian bonds, liquidity in the market has dried up, reflected in a bid/offer spread on 10-year bonds of around 100 cents.

Spain paid a high interest rate to issue just over 3 billion euros of 12- and 18-month T-bills on Tuesday and Belgian yields also rose.

SQUARE ONE

"Basically we're back to square one against a firm risk-off underpinning," ING's Garvey said.

"So far the markets suggest the odds of a positive outcome are quite poor...It is vital that we see speed at a political level in both Italy and Greece in terms of setting administrations in gear."

Markets also want to know details of how the firepower of the region's rescue fund will be boosted. Italy, which has to refinance 200 billion euros of debt by the end of April, is too big to be bailed out with currently available resources.

French 10-year bond yields have risen around 50 basis points in the last week, pushing the spread over Bunds to new euro-era highs above 170 basis points. France also sells bonds on Thursday.

France's inability to make rapid adjustments to its economy is a serious concern and should be ringing alarm bells for the euro zone, the Lisbon Council think tank said in a report.

December Bund futures were 60 ticks higher at 138.86 with benchmark 10-year yields down 3 bps at 1.768 percent.

Reflecting the safe-haven status of German bonds, the coupon on a new two-year bond to be launched on Wednesday was set at just 0.25 percent, although traders doubted there would be much demand at such low levels of return.

"At 25 basis points, the upside is very limited, but the downside is very large, especially if the ECB do come out and do something major," a second trader said. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)