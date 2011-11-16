LONDON Nov 16 German Bund futures
reversed gains as some investors booked profits after this
week's rally and traders pushed for cheaper prices to make way
for an auction of up to 6 billion euros of new two-year German
bonds.
"We've had a decent rally over the last couple of days with
the spreads widening and this just seems to be fast money moving
it back ahead of this morning's German auction," a trader said.
The December Bund future was last 15 ticks down on
the day at 138.56. Another trader said further losses were
likely to be limited given the fragile sentiment in the rest of
the euro zone bond market as investors fret that France, the
euro zone's second biggest economy after Germany, could be
sucked into the debt crisis.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)