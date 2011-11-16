LONDON Nov 16 German Bund futures reversed gains as some investors booked profits after this week's rally and traders pushed for cheaper prices to make way for an auction of up to 6 billion euros of new two-year German bonds.

"We've had a decent rally over the last couple of days with the spreads widening and this just seems to be fast money moving it back ahead of this morning's German auction," a trader said.

The December Bund future was last 15 ticks down on the day at 138.56. Another trader said further losses were likely to be limited given the fragile sentiment in the rest of the euro zone bond market as investors fret that France, the euro zone's second biggest economy after Germany, could be sucked into the debt crisis. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)