LONDON Nov 16 The yield spread of 10-year French government bonds over their German equivalents widened to a euro-era high on Wednesday on fears the debt crisis which is crippling peripheral euro zone economies was spreading to the bloc's core.

Ten-year French/German spreads widened to 195 basis points, up around 4 bps for the day and surpassing Tuesday's peak of around 191 bps. Earlier in the session it traded around 175 bps.

"There are continuing (concerns) about French exposure to Greece and Italy," one trader said. (Reporting by Neal Armstrong)