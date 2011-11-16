* French yield premiums vs Bunds hit euro-era peaks
By Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 16 French borrowing costs rose
on Wednesday and were expected to increase further as the euro
zone debt crisis spreads to the core of the currency bloc, while
European Central Bank buying of Italian and Spanish debt failed
to reassure markets.
The premium investors demand to hold French rather than
German government bonds rose to a new euro-era high near 2
percent for 10-year debt before easing to 190 basis points,
largely tracking Italian and Spanish spreads in volatile trade.
France has become the latest target of investor concern as a
comprehensive solution to the region's two-year debt problems
remains elusive, with contagion also spreading to other
top-rated sovereigns such as the Netherlands and Austria.
"It's come to a tipping point now ... the market is just
calling the bluff of Germany," said Alan McQuaid, chief
economist at Bloxham Stockbrokers.
"The market is forcing Germany to make the call -- does it
want to be in the euro or not?"
He said that for as long as markets are questioning the
future existence of the euro zone, yields will widen on debt
issued by all its members apart from Germany, perceived as the
bloc's lowest risk.
The ECB's repeated but limited forays into the secondary
market to keep Italian and Spanish borrowing costs at
sustainable levels have so far failed to stem contagion.
Italian 10-year yields rose back above 7
percent, the level at which analysts say financing the country's
its 1.8 trillion euro debt mountain becomes unsustainable, after
falling earlier in the day.
Market pressure is growing on the central bank to buy large
amounts of bonds without sterilising the purchases --
effectively the same process of pumping cash into the market
undertaken by the U.S. and UK central banks.
"It's difficult to see a fundamental game changer for the
time being," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.
"There are more calls on the ECB to step in more broadly to
be a lender of last resort. It is not yet prepared to do these
things. That's why the market will remain fragile," he said,
adding he remained neutral on French debt going into year-end.
SPANISH, FRENCH AUCTIONS EYED
The market mood did not bode well for auctions of up to 11
billion euros of Spanish and French bonds on Thursday.
Spain's sale of new 10-year debt comes as the country's
finances are under renewed scrutiny just days before a general
election and Madrid is expected to face its highest borrowing
cost since the euro's inception in 1999.
A failed auction in which the number of bids would not cover
the 3-4 billion euros on offer would be a further blow to the
market mood, but that is unlikely to happen.
"It has cheapened relative to its curve, allowing dealers to
make room for the deal, plus the ECB is giving support," Societe
Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan said in a note.
Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 5.6 bps to
6.425 percent. That was more than the rise in premium on its
two-year debt, which was up 2.1 bps at 5.6 percent, illustrating
the supply pressure on the longer end of the curve and greater
ECB support for the front end.
