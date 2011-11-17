LONDON Nov 17 Yield spreads of Spanish
and French 10-year government bonds over German equivalents hit
euro-era highs on Thursday on concerns the euro zone debt crisis
is spreading, with debt auctions in France and Spain due
shortly.
The Spanish/German 10-year yield spread rose 16 basis points on
the day to 477 basis points, while the yield on its 10-year bond
also hit the highest since the inception of the euro at 6.57
percent. The French/German 10-year yield spread hit a euro-era
high of 197 bps.
Highly indebted Spain is likely to face higher borrowing
costs at a 3-4 billion euro auction of new 10-year bonds, which
were trading with a yield of around 6.85 percent in the gray
market. France also plans to sell 6/7 billion euros of debt in
an auction later.
