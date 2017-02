LONDON Nov 17 The European Central Bank stepped in again to buy Italian government bonds on Thursday according to traders, as the yields on 10-year Italian debt traded above the 7 percent threshold seen as unsustainable for the highly indebted country.

Ten-year yields traded up around 6.9 basis points on the day at 7.123 percent, within sight of a euro-era high of around 7.5 percent hit last week. Two-year Italian bonds were close to flat for the day at 6.67 percent. Off earlier highs of 6.78 percent.