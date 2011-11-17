LONDON Nov 17 The French 10-year bond
yield spread over the German equivalent eased back from record
highs on Thursday and Bund futures turned negative with some
traders saying investors were reassessing the French auction
results after an initial negative reaction.
The French/German 10-year yield spread was last at 188 basis
points after rising to a record high above 200 bps in the
aftermath of the sale.
December Bund futures were down 38 ticks on the day at
137.77 after rising to 138.79 in earlier trade. Italian
10-year yields eased to just below 7 percent, off earlier highs
of 7.259 percent.
"The French auction went probably better than
expected and I think that drew a line under the widening," a
trader said. "There's a bit of short covering going on."
(Reporting by London Bonds team)