LONDON Nov 17 The French 10-year bond yield spread over the German equivalent eased back from record highs on Thursday and Bund futures turned negative with some traders saying investors were reassessing the French auction results after an initial negative reaction.

The French/German 10-year yield spread was last at 188 basis points after rising to a record high above 200 bps in the aftermath of the sale.

December Bund futures were down 38 ticks on the day at 137.77 after rising to 138.79 in earlier trade. Italian 10-year yields eased to just below 7 percent, off earlier highs of 7.259 percent.

"The French auction went probably better than expected and I think that drew a line under the widening," a trader said. "There's a bit of short covering going on." (Reporting by London Bonds team)